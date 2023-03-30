BRU Craft and Wurst Presents 10th Anniversary Block Party To Celebrate A Decade In Center City

Craft Concepts Group and Owner Teddy Sourias celebrate a decade of their first big signature flagship restaurant and bar. CCG presents the BRU Craft & Wurst 10th Anniversary Block Party on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 11:00am to 8:00pm.

The all-day festival and party will be inside BRU at 1318 Chestnut Street, and outside on Juniper and Chestnut, which will be closed for the day to traffic to make way for the festivities until 8:00pm. BRU's signature German menu will be served all day and in full inside, and select items will also be available outside - including some of the original signature dishes that made BRU famous back in 2013.

Menu items will include Bratwurst, Spicy Fennel with Sweet Mustard, Knackwurst with Kraut, Chicken Apple, Jagerschnitzel, Currywurst, Potato & Apple Pancakes, Bru Fries, Bavarian Pretzel, Mixed Wurst Plate and more. Polkadelphia will have crowds dancing on Juniper Street, along with the dancers from GTV Almrausch. Contests will include Bobbing for Brats, Cornhole and Stein Hoisting. BRU will tap a number of special and rarer kegs inside and out - plus feature more of BRU's decade's favorites outside on Juniper St on the draft trailer. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go. There is no charge to attend the festival. For more about BRU, follow BRUPhilly on social and call (215) 800-1079.

MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

Polkadelphia will have crowds dancing on Juniper Street with their blend of traditional German and Polish favorites, as well as more modern covers by artists as diverse as Radiohead, the Beatles, the White Stripes and Metalica. GTV Almrausch will have dancers to add to the fun! Other entertainment includes:

11:00am to 8:00pm - Outdoor and indoor festivities begin

1:00pm to 2:00pm - Bobbing for Brats on Juniper

2:00pm to 2:40pm - Live music with Polkadelphia

2:40pm to 3:00pm - GTV Almrausch dancers

3:00pm to 3:40pm - Live music with Polkadelphia

3:40pm to 4:00pm - GTV Almrausch dancers

4:00pm to 4:40pm - Live music with Polkadelphia

5:00pm to 6:00pm - Stein hoisting contest inside BRU

FROM THE KITCHEN

BRU's German signature dishes - some from the early days of BRU and some current favorites - will include the following for Sunday:

Wurst Sandwiches on toasted roll served with fries:

* Bratwurst with Bavarian Mustard and Beer Kraut (pork)

* Spicy Fennel with Sweet Mustard, Caramelized Onion & Arugula (pork)

* Knackwurst with Kraut & Spicy Mustard (blend)

* Chicken Apple with Sweet Mustard, Pickled Red Onion & Arugula (chicken)

For the event, BRU will be sourcing knackwurst from Rieker's Prime Meats - as they did in the early days of 2013. This is a traditional southern German sausage, whose name comes from the sound it makes when you bite into it. Knackwurst has a mild flavor with a hint of garlic, with a smooth blend of beef, pork and veal. This special Knackwurst is the perfect sausage for use as a "currywurst."

Additional menu items will include:

* Jagerschnitzel - Breaded veal cutlet served w/ warm potato salad & sweet, sour red cabbage and onion gravy

* Currywurst - Sliced & fried Knackwurst w/ fries and curry ketchup, very traditional German street food

* Potato & Apple Pancakes - blend of shredded apple and mashed Idaho potato, seared and served with horseradish sour cream

* Bru Fries - Crispy fries topped w/ shredded muenster cheese and smothered in bacon and sausage gravy

* Bavarian Pretzel - Bavarian soft pretzel served warm and salted with a side of beer cheese sauce

* Mixed Wurst Plate - One of each of our four wursts served with warm potato salad, kraut, and onion gravy

FROM THE BAR

BRU will tap a number of special and rarer kegs inside and out - plus feature more of BRU's decade's favorites outside on Juniper St on the draft trailer. Highlights include Cascade Bourbonic Plague, Russian River Beatification, Aecht Schlenkerla Helles, Abbaye De Saint Bon-Chien, Uerige Dopplesticke, 2021 Perennial Abraxas, Toppling Goliath Mornin Latte, Allagash My One & Only and more.

NOT YOUR EVERYDAY GERMAN DRAFTS

Einbecker Historic Brauherren Pils - Pilsner - Einbeck, Germany - 4.9% - $8/.5L

Einbecker Unfiltered Pils --> Brighter and more expressive than its filtered counterpart. Rich and bready in the nose, challah-like. The hops show a lot more depth on the nose with zesty lemon-lime and contrasting herbal/earthy noble hop character. On the palate it is bigger and rounder, with a bit more perceived sweetness. The malt comes off on the palate as cracker-y, supporting that noble hop top-note throughout. The finish is zippy and super crisp despite the beer's pillowy demeanor upfront; a bright minerality combines with an edgy, elevated bitterness and prickly carbonation to help keep everything balanced. There's also this gritty kellerbier character in the mid-palate and finish which is fantastic (always hard to describe this character)...

Uerige Obergaerige Hausbrauerei Uerige Doppelsticke - Altbier - Duesseldorf, Germany - 8.5% - $7/.25L

Created and designed by Uerige Obergaerige Hausbrauerei for their very special customers in the USA only!

Uerige DoppelSticke might just be "Germany's interpretation of the classic barley-wine style ", ie a third definition next to England's "malt-driven" concoction {such as JW Lees Vintage Harvest Ale} and America's "hop-heavy" version {such as Sierra Nevada's BigFoot}.

Aecht Schlenkerla Helles - Helles - Bamberg, Germany - 4.3% - $8/.5L

Schlenkerla Helles is brewed with fine Bavarian aroma hops from the area around the city of Nürnberg. It's lagered in century old caves underneath the historic Schlenkerla brewery and maltings. Schlenkerla Helles is boiled in the same copper kettles and bottom fermented by the same yeast as the historic Schlenkerla Smokebeer. Its subtle smokiness without using smoke malt makes "Helles Schlenkerla Lager" a unique representative of the classic lager beer style "Bavarian Helles".

FUNKY, HARD TO FIND EUROPEANS

BFM Abbaye De Saint Bon Chien - Dark Sour - Blended Wine Barrel Aged - Saignelégier, Switzerland - 11.0% - $10/.25L

Boldly treading the boundary between port, wine and beer, Abbaye de Saint Bon-Chien is a unique ale aged in wooden casks which have been used for several years before to age Merlot, Merlot Cabernet, Whisky and then Grappa. It manages to merge into Abbaye all the complex aromas of a vintage red wine along with the delicate harmony and flavors of the wood and its former contents. This process requires close monitoring of the beer's evolution. The final version is blended from different casks, to ensure optimal balance, complexity and enjoyment! Every year, the blend will be slightly different.

This beer is named in fond memory of Bon-Chien, the late brewery cat, deceased in June 2005, whose antics were very popular with brewery visitors.

Boon Oude Gueze - Lambic - Lembeek, Belgium - 7.0% - $10/.25L

Oude Geuze Boon is one of the finest examples of the traditional 100% spontaneous fermentation Lambic style.

This Lambic beer is aged for 1, 2 or 3 years in oak casks. Oude Geuze Boon has a deliciously gentle flavour thanks to its typically soft and rounded texture. You will discover a very fresh nose that is more fruity than spicy with hints of citrus (specifically grapefruit), apricot and oak. You will also enjoy its complex, balanced character with notes of wood, vanilla and nuts. The finish is long, dry and intense.

Brasserie de Blaugies/Hill Farmstead Le Vermontoise - Spelt Saison - Amarillo Hops - Blaugies, Belgium - 6.0% - $9/.25L

The Hill Farmstead brewers traveled to Brasserie de Blaugies to share in the kindred bond of farmhouse brewing. The result is this classic saison brewed with spelt and an abundance of Amarillo hops. A true expression of noble Belgian tradition and artistic American innovation from the families at Brasseries de Blaugies and Hill Farmstead.

FUNKY & SOUR AMERICAN CRAFT

Jester King Demitone - Saison - Spent Blueberries - Austin, TX - 6.3% - $9/10oz

Demi-Tone was made by taking a young (1-2 month old) farmhouse ale brewed with well water, malted barley, malted wheat, oats, and hops, and refermenting it with the spent (or leftover) blueberries from Jester King Colour Five. It is unfiltered, unpasteurized, and 100% naturally conditioned.

Oxbow Crossfade - Wild Saison - Newcastle, ME - 5.5% - $8/10oz

Crossfade is a hop-forward saison fermented and aged with brettanomyces in stainless tanks.

Russian River Beatification - Blonde Sour - Wine Barrel Aged - Santa Rosa, CA - 6.0% - $10/10oz

This beer is very unique and inspired by breweries in the Lambic region of Belgium and, especially, our friends at Cantillon. It is 100% spontaneously fermented, meaning yeast is not added. Once the beer is brewed, it is transferred to a cool-ship or "horny" tank located in our barrel room at the pub. There it sits overnight and collects whatever funky wild yeast and bacteria may be living in the room. The next day it is transferred to oak wine barrels where it ferments wildly and ages for a few months. The end result is a wild, spontaneously fermented, sour, and tasty hand-crafted beer!

Cascade Bourbonic Plague - Sour Porter - Bourbon & Wine Barrel Aged 2 year - Dates, Vanilla Bean, Orange Peel & Cinnamon - Portland, OR - 11.1% - $10/10oz

Bourbonic Plague features sour imperial porters aged in Bourbon and wine barrels for up to two years with additions of dates, vanilla beans, orange peel and cinnamon. This contagiously complex and incurably enigmatic blend continues to represent the pinnacle of our craft at Cascade Brewing.

Allagash My One & Only - Red Sour - Oak Foudre Aged - Raspberry, Plum & Pluerry - Portland, ME - 5.4% - $9/10oz

A gift to share or give yourself, My One & Only is made for special moments. We brew a red ale and let it age and sour in a foudre-a large oak fermentor typically used in winemaking-before adding fresh, local raspberries, plums, and a plum-cherry hybrid called a pluerry. In this dry and balanced beer you'll find notes of fresh berry, cherry, apple, pear, and subtle caramel from its grain bill.

BIG & BOLD AMERICAN CRAFTS

Prairie Bomb! - Imperial Stout - Espresso, Cacao Nibs, Vanilla Bean, Ancho Chili - Oklahoma City, OK - 12.0% - $9/10oz

Our flagship imperial stout combines dark, rich espresso beans from Spaceship Earth Coffee, with the bitterness of cacao nibs, decadent whole vanilla beans, and toasted ancho chili peppers.

Perennial Abraxas '21 - Imperial Stout - Ancho Chili, Cacao Nibs, Cinnamon & Vanilla Bean - St. Louis, MO - 11.5% - $10/10oz

December 2021 Vintage Imperial Stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cacao nibs, vanilla beans, and cinnamon sticks. Pouring deep brown with a thick head, this beer has a complex body with a delicious lingering roastiness. Imitated but never duplicated, this has been a staple and favorite at Bru.

Toppling Goliath Mornin' Latte - Imperial Milk Stout - Coffee & Cacao Nibs - Decorah, IA - 8.9% - $8/10oz

Mornin' Latte is an Imperial Coffee Milk Stout brewed with lactose and a careful blend of cacao nibs and aromatic coffee to emulate an iced mocha latte. This delicious beer asks you to slow down, pour a glass and enjoy the moment.

DECADES FAVORITES HAPPY HOUR

Additionally, BRU will be hosting a "Decade's Favorites Happy Hour" all week leading up to the event on weekdays, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, with $3 off drafts featuring BRU's German Classics, Belgian Classics, & our favorite craft breweries - Allagash, 2SP, Half Acre, Left Hand, Love City, and Russian River.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Food and drink are pay-as-you-go. There is no charge to attend the festival. For more about BRU, follow BRUPhilly on social and call (215) 800-1079.