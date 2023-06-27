BIG THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Bristol Riverside Theatre Next Year

Based on the 1988 smash-hit film, Big is a fun-filled musical perfect for the entire family!

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! Photo 1 Video: Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County Playhouse
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Photos & Video: See Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado and Noah J. Ricketts in TICK, TICK...BO Photo 3 Photos & Video: First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Timothy McDevitt to Join Reading Symphony Orchestra For July 4 Concert Photo 4 Timothy McDevitt to Join Reading Symphony Orchestra For July 4 Concert

BIG THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Bristol Riverside Theatre Next Year

Big The Musical is playing at the Bristol Riverside Theatre March 19-April 14, 2024. 

You're only young once

I'm not so sure we should do this.

Do what?

Well, I like you, and I want to spend the night with you.

Do you mean sleep over?

Well, yeah.

(pause) Ok... but I get to be on top."

12-year-old Josh Baskin knows one thing: being a scrawny 12 year old boy stinks. But when a rusty arcade machine magically grants his wish to be grown up he discovers that, there's more to being an adult than he bargained for. Based on the 1988 smash-hit film, Big is a fun-filled musical perfect for the entire family!

Click Here



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Upper Darby Summer Stage to Kick Off Season 48 With Disneys HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 2, JR. Photo
Upper Darby Summer Stage to Kick Off Season 48 With Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 2, JR.

Upper Darby Summer Stage will kick off its 48th season with the dynamic Disney's High School Musical 2, Jr.

2
Darlene Love, The Intruders & More to Join Jerry Blavat Tribute at the at Kimmel Cultu Photo
Darlene Love, The Intruders & More to Join Jerry Blavat Tribute at the at Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Cultural Campus will present A Tribute to Jerry Blavat, a one-night-only event in the Academy of Music on Saturday, October 21 celebrating Philadelphia’s iconic radio DJ, the late Jerry Blavat.

3
13 THE MUSICAL Comes to Newtown Arts Company Photo
13 THE MUSICAL Comes to Newtown Arts Company

Newtown Arts Company presents their Summer production~ 13! Prepare to follow this coming of age story, that follows lead character Evan Goldman, a city kid who moves to small-town Indiana.

4
Pete Miller Releases New Single and Lyric Video for Oh Lord Photo
Pete Miller Releases New Single and Lyric Video for 'Oh Lord'

MTS Records has announced the release of Pete Miller's newest single, 'Oh Lord,' taken from his acclaimed 'Live On Record' debut album. With his incredible gift for storytelling and a knack for writing powerful lyrics, 'Oh Lord' is one of Pete's most unique and memorable songs to date.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Justin Willman - Magic for Humans in Person Tour
Keswick Theatre (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Live Conversation with John Cusack following a screening of High Fidelity
Keswick Theatre (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# If You Knew York
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (8/25-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lightning Thief
Forge Theatre (7/23-7/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Girl Live!
Keswick Theatre (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhys Darby
Keswick Theatre (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Montgomery Theater (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Classic Albums Live Performs Creedence Clearwater Revival's Chronicle Vol. 1
Keswick Theatre (8/17-8/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madame Butterfly
Academy of Music (4/26-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You