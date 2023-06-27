BIG THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Bristol Riverside Theatre Next Year

Big The Musical is playing at the Bristol Riverside Theatre March 19-April 14, 2024.

You're only young once

I'm not so sure we should do this.

Do what?

Well, I like you, and I want to spend the night with you.

Do you mean sleep over?

Well, yeah.

(pause) Ok... but I get to be on top."

12-year-old Josh Baskin knows one thing: being a scrawny 12 year old boy stinks. But when a rusty arcade machine magically grants his wish to be grown up he discovers that, there's more to being an adult than he bargained for. Based on the 1988 smash-hit film, Big is a fun-filled musical perfect for the entire family!

