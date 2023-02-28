Azuka Theatre And Teatro Del Sol World Premiere Bilingual Production Of ALL MY MOTHERS DREAM IN SPANISH

Azuka Theatre continues its 2022/2023 season with the World Premiere of All My Mothers Dream in Spanish by AZ Espinoza, from March 1 to March 19, 2023, at Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. Azuka Theatre teams up with Teatro del Sol for this new work that will be directed by José Avilés, with movement direction by Keila Cordova.

Cordova stars in the play, along with actors Taysha Marie Canales, Cianna Castro and Anssumane Silla. In this bilingual production, the paths of three generations of women collide under a mango tree. Their ancestor, Guiomar, was a queen who possessed a capacity for magic. She passed her gifts on to her descendants and visits them now as their collective past meets their future. All My Mothers Dream in Spanish is a physical and percussive dream play in pursuit of radical liberation, inspired by Afro-Venezuelan folk history. For this new season, Azuka continues its pay-what-you-decide model where audiences are invited to experience the art on stage and pay based on the value of their experience after. For reservations, visit azukatheatre.org.

"This season, Azuka continues to honor our mission of telling the stories of the underdogs and the outcasts by amplifying the voices of three female and non-binary playwrights," said Reva Stover. "All My Mothers Dream in Spanish is one of three shows that centers around diverse, deeply human characters and female leads who grapple with their place in the world."

All My Mothers Dream in Spanish is a brand new bilingual work penned by a Philadelphia playwright and a non-binary Afro-Latinx artist. Playwright AZ Espinoza (they/them) is a transmasculine feminist who makes magic through theater. Directing credits include Alice Childress's Wine in the Wilderness (Philadelphia Artists Collective and theBlackBestFriend), the world premiere of R. Eric Thomas's Backing Track at the Arden Theatre (associate director) and the Philadelphia premiere of Angelina Weld Grimke's 1915 anti-lynching play Rachel at Quintessence Theatre Company. Their play All My Mothers Dream in Spanish will have its world premiere at Azuka Theatre in 2023, and their play Homeridae has been developed nationally and was an Honorable Mention finalist for the Terrance McNally Award. They are the co-founder of theBlackBestFriend, a producing collective that uplifts Black multiplicities. They have been a theater educator at the Wilma Theater, Temple University, Haverford College, and the University of the Arts, and they are a student of liberation everywhere, and for everyone.

Artistic Producing Director of Teatro del Sol José Avilés (he/him) will direct the production. Avilés has been an actor, director and theater arts educator for over 30 years. As an actor, he has worked at every major theatre company in Philadelphia in one capacity or another. José most recently directed Fuente Ovejuna at UArts, Anon(ymous) at Drexel University and Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans: A Salsa Fairytale Touring production for American Stage Theatre Company. He recently returned to acting in Oedipus el Rey directed by Tanaquil Marques and La Gringa which he also directed for Teatro del Sol's inaugural production. Other most recent directing credits include: The world premiere of Iraisa Ann Reilly's Good Cuban Girls, the Philadelphia Premier of Elliot a Soldier's Fugue by Philadelphia's own Quiara Alegria Hudes for the Walnut Street Theatre Independence Studio on 3 season and a professional public reading of the same play at the Arden Theatre Co. and just recently directed a workshop production reading of The Real Life Adventures of Jimmy de las Rosas by Ricardo Gamboa at Passage Theatre. José is currently the Director of Education at American Stage Theatre Company, formerly the Director of Education Outreach at The Arden Theatre Company and the Artistic Producing Director of Teatro del Sol in Philadelphia. José would love to thank the amazing cast and crew of All My Mothers Dream in Spanish for breathing life into these characters. And to the extraordinary AZ Espinoza thank you for bestowing your trust in me with this beautiful story. I hope our production makes you proud! www.teatrodelsol.org

Azuka, Espinoza and Avilés worked together in 2021 for a reading of this play, but under the former name Solly Dreams in Spanish. Espinoza wrote that script and Avilés directed. Espinoza joined Azuka's New Pages writers group in 2018, where they are still a current and active member. Avilés returned to direct for this production and Teatro del Sol is co-producing the production.

Under Avilés, All My Mothers Dream in Spanish features movement direction by Keila Cordova, who also plays the role of Maria Consuelo. The show also features the acting talents of Taysha Marie Canales (she/her) (Maria Soledad), Cianna Castro (she/her) (Camilla Marie) and Anssumane Silla (he/him) (Percussion).

The production team includes Marie Laster (Scenic Designer), J. Dominic Chacon (Lighting Designer), Teresa Miller (Costume Designer), Larry D. Flower, Jr. (Co-Sound Design), Adiah D. Hicks (Co-Sound Designer), Avista Custom Theatrical, LLC (Properties), Hunter Smith (Stage Manager), Quinn D. Eli (Dramaturg), Lauren Tracy (Production Manager), Joe Daniels (Technical Director), Margaux Cattelona (Assistant Stage Manager) and Flannel & Hammer (Scenic Construction).

All My Mothers Dream in Spanish runs for 100 minutes with no intermission. The show is for audiences 13+ and up. All performances are pay what you decide.

This production is part of the first season for Azuka that is selected and produced by new Co-Artistic Directors Rebecca May Flowers and Reva Stover, and it is the first season both will also direct a show in their new role. For the new season, Azuka also brings back post-performance programming for the first time since the pandemic - and the Pay What You Decide model for ticketing enters its seventh season of supporting the community.

For season vision, Azuka continues to honor its mission of telling the stories of the underdogs and the outcasts by amplifying the voices of three female and non-binary playwrights this season! Their stories feature diverse, deeply human characters - centering three female leads who each grapple with their place in the world and with obstacles that are ultimately out of their control. By exploring what it is to be an activist in unprecedented times and advocating for yourself in these times, visiting with our ancestors to heal generational trauma, or the ever-shifting impact of environmental issues and how we relate to them - the plays highlight our collective need for community and urge us all to fight for what is right.

"Each of the productions in our 2022-2023 season explore communities grappling with obstacles that are ultimately out of their control," said Stover. "We see them grow with, learn from, and lean on their communities and in our current moment. I think we could also use a reminder that we are not fighting alone."

Next on stage for Azuka is the World Premiere of Galilee by Christine Evans, directed by Rebecca May Flowers, from May 3 to 21, 2023, at the Proscenium Theatre at The Drake.

All three shows this season will also continue Azuka's commitment to the community by extending the innovative pay-what-you-decide box office initiative. No money is exchanged before the show. Audience members reserve tickets in advance, see the production, then decide on a price which they think is suitable based on their experience and pay as they leave the theater. Ticket payment can be made after the performance by cash, check or credit card. All money collected helps to pay Azuka artists and further support future productions.

Azuka Theatre thanks season sponsors Harmelin Media and Two Roads Brewing. For show, event and reservation information, please visit azukatheatre.org or call (215) 563-1100.