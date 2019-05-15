Author Daralyse Lyons Launches The Transformational Storyteller Podcast

In the midst of a thriving writing career, Daralyse Lyons, author of over 20 books, has just embarked on a new journey. On "The Transformational Storyteller" podcast, Daralyse takes the listener into the lives and minds of real people whose stories have the power to captivate and motivate.

"History is full of examples of storytellers making an impact. My hope is to inspire listeners and viewers by exposing them to the real-life experiences of authors, actors, comedians, thought-leaders, spiritual advisors, celebrities, and more," Lyons says. "The stories run the gamut from comedic to tragic, superficial to life-altering, and as you listen and/or watch, you'll find yourself wanting to create your own narratives and improve your life."

"My idea was to create a simple podcast. I'm an avid podcast listener and I wanted to create something in that space. Then, I thought, 'Why have just audio when you can have video too?' So, this particular podcast is also filmed. People can watch or listen, and I love that! Nothing beats a live interview and being able to talk to guests in the studio makes for genuine conversations and, I hope, leads to more connected and engaging stories."

Lyons knows firsthand the transformational power of stories. After eighteen long-term inpatient hospitalizations for eating disorder treatment, Daralyse found healing from anorexia and bulimia by recovering her passion for creativity.

Since then, she has become an author, yogi, speaker, coach, actress, and comedian. She regularly tells her story on podcasts, television, and in print and online media outlets. Daralyse has spoken numerous times at the Renfrew Center, the nation's first residential treatment center and a world-renowned leader in eating disorder intervention. Understanding how just one person's story can change lives has fueled her desire to make sure more stories can be heard.

The audio version of Daralyse Lyons' podcast can be found on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, PocketCasts and all other major podcasting platforms. The video version can be found on YouTube (First Episode Video: https://youtu.be/Wua5sDXPqhA).

Full information and links can also be found her website at https://www.daralyselyons.com/.





