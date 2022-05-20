Astral Announces 2022 National Auditions Participants & Panelists
The auditions will take place in Philadelphia on May 24, 25, and 26.
Astral announces the participants and panelists for its 2022 National Auditions in the voice, woodwinds & brass, percussion, and small chamber ensemble disciplines.
The auditions will take place in Philadelphia on May 24, 25, and 26. The independent panel, comprised of industry-leading musicians, managers, and educators, will adjudicate the live auditions and recommend artists to be passed on to the final, interview round of the Auditions. The Astral 2022 National Auditions Winners will be announced in mid-June.
The general public is invited to attend the following portions of the live auditions. Please note that seating is limited. Advanced Registration is required by May 23, 2022 at the following link or by contacting the Astral office at 215.735.6999 or colleen@astralartists.org.
Rock Hall (second floor, balcony)
Temple University, Boyer College of Music & Dance
1715 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia PA 19122
· Tuesday, May 24, 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
· Wednesday, May 25, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.; 1:30 - 4:00 p.m.
Astral congratulates the following artists who have been invited to compete in the Astral 2022 National Auditions.
Edward Babcock, Percussion
Meng-Chieh Chiang, Percussion
Christopher Chung, Bassoon
Sage DeAgro-Ruopp, Soprano
Duo Karolina Mikolajczyk & Iwo Jedynecki, Violin & Accordion
Mauricio Franco, Clarinet
Kayla Harriott, Soprano
Sophia Hunt, Soprano
Iwo Jedynecki, Accordion
Keyprano Duo, Soprano & Piano
Yejin Lee, Soprano
Charles Lilley, Saxophone
Makana Medeiros, Percussion
Bryan Murray, Baritone
Yukiko Nakamura, Percussion
Hunter O'Brien, Flute
Julia Price, Flute
Ji Weon Ryu, Flute
Andy Sledge, Bassoon
Pauline Tan, Mezzo-soprano
Llloyd Van't Hoff, Clarinet
ViMaDeAn Duo, Violin & Percussion
Patrick Wilhelm, Baritone
Aiwen Zhang, Saxophone
The 2022 National Auditions Panelists are:
VOICE (May 24)
Andrew Grams
Conductor; Former Music Director, Elgin Symphony; Sphinx Laureate
Mikael Eliasen
Artistic Advisor, Opera Philadelphia
Indra Thomas
Internationally Renowned Soprano
Lourdes Starr-Demers
President & CEO, Astral
Benita Valente
Internationally Renowned Soprano
Dan Visconti
Artistic Director, Astral; Composer; TED Fellow
Vera Wilson
Founder & President Emerita, Astral
WOODWINDS & BRASS (May 25)
Michelle Rosen
Principal Bassoon, Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia; Bassoon Faculty/Chamber Music Coach, Temple University
Socrates Villegas
Second Clarinet, The Philadelphia Orchestra
Associate Principal Flute, The Philadelphia Orchestra
PERCUSSION & CHAMBER ENSEMBLES (May 26)
Juliette Kang
First Associate Concertmaster, The Philadelphia Orchestra
Don Liuzzi
Principal Timpani, The Philadelphia Orchestra
Percussion Faculty, Curtis Institute of Music
Angela Nelson
Percussion, The Philadelphia Orchestra
