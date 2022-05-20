Astral Announces 2022 National Auditions Participants & Panelists

Astral announces the participants and panelists for its 2022 National Auditions in the voice, woodwinds & brass, percussion, and small chamber ensemble disciplines.

The auditions will take place in Philadelphia on May 24, 25, and 26. The independent panel, comprised of industry-leading musicians, managers, and educators, will adjudicate the live auditions and recommend artists to be passed on to the final, interview round of the Auditions. The Astral 2022 National Auditions Winners will be announced in mid-June.

The general public is invited to attend the following portions of the live auditions. Please note that seating is limited. Advanced Registration is required by May 23, 2022 at the following link or by contacting the Astral office at 215.735.6999 or colleen@astralartists.org.

Rock Hall (second floor, balcony)

Temple University, Boyer College of Music & Dance

1715 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia PA 19122

· Tuesday, May 24, 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

· Wednesday, May 25, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.; 1:30 - 4:00 p.m.

Astral congratulates the following artists who have been invited to compete in the Astral 2022 National Auditions.

Edward Babcock, Percussion

Meng-Chieh Chiang, Percussion

Christopher Chung, Bassoon

Sage DeAgro-Ruopp, Soprano

Duo Karolina Mikolajczyk & Iwo Jedynecki, Violin & Accordion

Mauricio Franco, Clarinet

Kayla Harriott, Soprano

Sophia Hunt, Soprano

Iwo Jedynecki, Accordion

Keyprano Duo, Soprano & Piano

Yejin Lee, Soprano

Charles Lilley, Saxophone

Makana Medeiros, Percussion

Bryan Murray, Baritone

Yukiko Nakamura, Percussion

Hunter O'Brien, Flute

Julia Price, Flute

Ji Weon Ryu, Flute

Andy Sledge, Bassoon

Pauline Tan, Mezzo-soprano

Llloyd Van't Hoff, Clarinet

ViMaDeAn Duo, Violin & Percussion

Patrick Wilhelm, Baritone

Aiwen Zhang, Saxophone

The 2022 National Auditions Panelists are:

VOICE (May 24)

Andrew Grams

Conductor; Former Music Director, Elgin Symphony; Sphinx Laureate

Mikael Eliasen

Artistic Advisor, Opera Philadelphia

Indra Thomas

Internationally Renowned Soprano

Lourdes Starr-Demers

President & CEO, Astral

Benita Valente

Internationally Renowned Soprano

Dan Visconti

Artistic Director, Astral; Composer; TED Fellow

Vera Wilson

Founder & President Emerita, Astral

WOODWINDS & BRASS (May 25)

Andrew Grams

Conductor; Former Music Director, Elgin Symphony; Sphinx Laureate

Michelle Rosen

Principal Bassoon, Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia; Bassoon Faculty/Chamber Music Coach, Temple University

Lourdes Starr-Demers

President & CEO, Astral

Socrates Villegas

Second Clarinet, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Dan Visconti

Artistic Director, Astral; Composer; TED Fellow

Patrick Williams

Associate Principal Flute, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Vera Wilson

Founder & President Emerita, Astral

PERCUSSION & CHAMBER ENSEMBLES (May 26)

Andrew Grams

Conductor; Former Music Director, Elgin Symphony; Sphinx Laureate

Juliette Kang

First Associate Concertmaster, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Don Liuzzi

Principal Timpani, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Rolando Morales-Matos

Percussion Faculty, Curtis Institute of Music

Angela Nelson

Percussion, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Lourdes Starr-Demers

President & CEO, Astral

Dan Visconti

Artistic Director, Astral; Composer; TED Fellow

Vera Wilson

Founder & President Emerita, Astral