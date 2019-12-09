Arts Council Of Princeton Presents Sauce For The Goose Holiday Art Market

The Arts Council of Princeton announces the 26th annual holiday pop-up, Sauce for the Goose Art Market. This yearly December sale of unique works by area artists is a go-to resource for ceramics, glassware, ornaments, jewelry, textiles and other forms of fine art and craft for one-of-a-kind handmade gifts.

Sauce for the Goose Market opens on Friday, December 13, 5-7pm, and continues Saturday, December 14, 10am- 5pm; and Sunday, December 15, 11am-4pm.

"The Arts Council of Princeton has been hosting our holiday art and craft sale, Sauce for the Goose for over 25 years!," says Maria Evans, Arts Council of Princeton's Artistic Director. "Over 20 artists will be joining us for the 2019 market, including new crafters and returning favorites. New this year, we look forward to featuring artists doing live demos, a ceramic sale table from the Arts Council, and a caricature artist available for customer portraits."

The pop-up shop is located at the Princeton Shopping Center, next to Metropolis Spa & Salon, 301 North Harrison Street, Princeton, New Jersey. Ample parking is available at the Princeton Shopping Center. For more information regarding Sauce for the Goose, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org or call 609.924.8777.

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP), founded in 1967, is a non-profit organization with a mission of Building Community through the Arts. Housed in the landmark Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, the ACP fulfills its mission by presenting a wide range of programs including exhibitions, performances, free community cultural events, and studio-based classes and workshops in the visual, performing and literary arts. Arts Council of Princeton programs are designed to be high-quality, engaging, affordable and accessible for the diverse population in the greater Princeton region.

For more than 60 years, Princeton Shopping Center has been a true community gathering place. Its unique design boasts 40 local and national retailers, and a two-acre landscaped courtyard that is warmly referred to by community members as "the living room of Princeton." Anchored by local and family owned McCaffrey's Market, the center not only serves as a staple for goods, but it is jointly used as a neighborhood events space. Partnering with local organizations, the center remains a vibrant meeting place for residents and visitors throughout the year. For additional information about Princeton Shopping Center, visit princetonshoppingcenter.com or follow @ PrincetonShoppingCenter.





