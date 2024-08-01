Arden Theatre Company Individual Season Show Tickets To Go On Sale Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philadelphia-based Arden Theatre Company is launching single ticket sales for its 2024/25 season on August 5. Theatre lovers and beyond can now purchase individual show tickets to one or more of Arden’s upcoming five productions, including a world premiere comedy by Michael Hollinger, the Philadelphia premiere of Selina Fillinger’s POTUS, and productions featuring some of Philadelphia’s leading directors, including Pulitzer Prize-winner James Ijames, Barrymore Award-winner Amina Robinson, and the comedic powerhouse, Jennifer Childs.



The Arden Theatre Company’s 2024-25 Mainstage Season Productions:

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

**PHILADELPHIA PREMIERE**

By Selina Fillinger/ Directed by Jennifer Childs

September 12 – October 6, 2024 | Opening Night: Wednesday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon must risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. Comic dynamo Jennifer Childs directs the Philadelphia premiere of this all-female farce–a hilarious homage to the women who keep things running and get the job done.



Intimate Apparel

By Lynn Nottage and directed by Amina Robinson

October 24 – December 1, 2024 | Opening Night: Wednesday, October 30 at 7 p.m.

The time is 1905. The place is the Lower East Side of New York City. Sewing beautiful lingerie gives Esther Mills, an African American seamstress, an intimate look at the love lives of her clientele, but she yearns for a story of her own. The Arden returns to the work of Lynn Nottage – two-time Pulitzer Prize winner of last season’s Clyde’s — for this moving portrait of love, resilience, and the rich tapestry of life directed by Barrymore Award-winner Amina Robinson.



Holy Grail of Memphis **WORLD PREMIERE**

By Michael Hollinger and directed by Terrence J. Nolen

January 16 – February 23, 2025 | Opening Night: Wednesday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m.

When Newton Stover III discovers the long-lost recordings of a legendary bluesman in the basement of his granddaddy’s rundown music studio, he resolves to rebuild his life and legacy. But time and money are running out fast, and the ghosts of the past — and an unexpected stranger — keep showing up. Holy Grail of Memphis is a new comedy by Philadelphia playwright Michael Hollinger about embracing the future, releasing what haunts us, and singing the blues.



August Wilson’s King Hedley II

By August Wilson and directed by Pulitzer Prize-winner James Ijames

February 27 – March 23, 2025 | Opening Night: Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

After seven years in prison, King returns to his family and community, determined to take control of his life. But his hopes conflict with the stories he’s been telling himself as he insists on planting seeds where nothing can grow. Set against the backdrop of 1980s Pittsburgh, King Hedley II continues the Arden’s commitment to August Wilson’s monumental American Century Cycle and will be directed by James Ijames, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Fat Ham.



RENT

Music, Lyrics, and Book by Jonathan Larson

Directed by Terrence J. Nolen & Steve Pacek

May 15 – June 8, 2025 | Opening Night: Wednesday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

At the end of the millennium, a group of bohemians in the East Village struggle with love, loss, and gentrification amidst the AIDS crisis. In this immersive, exciting new production, Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award™ and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will transform the Haas Stage and shake the rafters with the iconic chords of “Seasons of Love,” “I’ll Cover You, ” and the thrilling, soaring score that is RENT!



Comments