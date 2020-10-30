Arden Theatre Company Announces Spring 2021 Plans For Original Digital Season

These new productions will be available to the general public starting in February 2021 and will run through May.

The Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia has announced plans for a Spring 2021 digital season, featuring original shows that feature some of the company's most celebrated artists. These new productions will be available to the general public starting in February 2021 and will run through May. Tickets will go on sale Monday, November 2 starting at 11AM.

"We can't wait to welcome you back to the theatre when it is safe to do so. Until then, we will be offering several projects on our digital stage as a way to stay connected," said Producing Artistic Director Terrence J. Nolen. "With these different productions, we will create a wide range of experiences, explore new mediums, and continue to bring great stories to life with inspired and inspiring Philadelphia artists."

The Arden's previously announced productions of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, the world premiere of R. Eric Thomas' BACKING TRACK, and INTO THE WOODS will be moved to the 2021/22 season. Also included in next season will be SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - a brilliant and hilarious new play by Jocelyn Bioh. The remainder of next season - plus Arden Children's Theatre - will be announced at a later date.

Arden Cabaret Series Featuring Joilet Harris and Mary Martello

February 8-21, 2021

Acclaimed Arden favorites Joilet Harris (CAROLINE, OR CHANGE) and Mary Martello (GYSPY) team up for an evening of show-stopping, memorable tunes that span the American songbook. These award-winning performers will present a cabaret that explores some of their favorite songs and memories from their illustrious careers performing in Philadelphia and beyond.

74 SECONDS...TO JUDGMENT: A Radio Play

March 8-21, 2021

A jury of 6 has been deadlocked for over a week - struggling to decide what is 'justifiable homicide'- in this powerful play by Philadelphia playwright Kash Goins. Originally produced by the Arden in 2019, Goins and director Amina Robinson reunite to create a new radio drama version of this timely and provocative play.

Arden Cabaret Series Featuring Robi Hager

March 20-April 11, 2021

Robi Hager has quickly become an Arden favorite, having been featured in productions such as NEXT TO NORMAL, FUN HOME and RAGTIME. A Broadway veteran (who appeared in the original production SPRING AWAKENING) and accomplished composer/lyricist (BASIC WITCHES), Robi will create an original cabaret exploring his musical talents and featuring own music.

NO CHILD

April 27-May 9, 2021

Diving into the overlooked world of a teaching artist, NO CHILD follows playwright Nilaja Sun as she struggles to lead a class in a city public school. This one-person, award-winning show holds nothing back, as Sun challenges the American education system and defends the need for enhanced arts programming for young people. Featuring Taysha Canales and directed by Justin Jain.

Streaming tickets for the Spring Digital Season go on sale starting November 2. Tickets are $30. One streaming ticket is good for one household to watch one production. Tickets can be purchased at ardentheatre.org/springdigitalseason or by calling the theatre at 215.922.1122.

Shows View More Philadelphia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You