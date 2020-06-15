Arden Theatre Company Announces 2021 Season Featuring A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, INTO THE WOODS and More

The Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia has spent considerable time looking at how they can safely move forward with a 2020/21 season. As the company reviews different options and numerous paths forward, their guiding principle is to ensure that artists, audiences, and staff remain safe. With that said, this fall, when the theatre season traditionally kicks off, the company will share content with audiences on their virtual stage, Arden for All ONLINE! In February 2021, the company hopes to begin their in-person 2021 Season, allowing all time to, hopefully, have confidence that it will be safe to gather.

"Theatre lives on hope, and we are looking forward and making plans with hope and positive energy," said Artistic Director Terry Nolen. "We are drawn to theatre - as artists and audience members - because we believe in the power of connection. I am confident that we will all appreciate theatre even more when we come back - that the connection it offers will be more important than ever."

This fall, Arden for ALL ONLINE! will feature a variety of special virtual events, including a concert with favorite Arden artists and readings of new plays. Additionally, the Arden is finalizing details with artist unions to stream several past Arden productions. Details on the offerings will be announced in the coming weeks at ardentheatre.org.

The Arden's 2021 winter/spring/summer season will include a five-play subscription season. It will start with the world premiere of a brilliantly funny new play by acclaimed humorist R. Eric Thomas entitled BACKING TRACK. It will be followed by the originally scheduled Spring 2020 production of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, with an astonishing all-Philadelphia cast. They will produce both NO CHILD by Nilaja Sun, featuring Taysha Canales, about the potential of the arts to change lives in our schools, and a revival of their very popular production of EVERY BRILLIANT THING, a play that urges us to notice the little things that makes life worthwhile, starring Scott Greer. The Arden will close the season with a reimagining of Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS. In addition, the company will produce a spring Arden Children's Theatre production with the return of the acclaimed production of DR. SEUSS'S THE CAT IN THE HAT, a story that starts with two kids stuck inside, looking for adventure (sound familiar)? Distinct dates for these productions will be announced at a later date.

Three, four, and five show packages are currently available on the Arden website, ardentheatre.org.

SEASON AT A GLANCE:

BACKING TRACK

By R. Eric Thomas

World Premiere

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

By Tennessee Williams

NO CHILD

By Nilaja Sun

Featuring Taysha Canales

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

By Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe

Featuring Scott Greer

INTO THE WOODS

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

DR. SEUSS'S THE CAT IN THE HAT

Based on the book by Dr. Seuss

Adapted by Katie Mitchell

