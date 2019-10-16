ArcheDream for HUMANKIND Presents Blacklight Dance Vignettes in CORNUCOPIA

Join us for a blacklight dance extravaganza this fall! A visual abundance of blacklight performance that feed your soul and your senses. Enter a blacklit world of wonder as ArcheDream for Humankind brings you a spread of our favorite characters from shows past as well as new characters and scenes never before seen. This exciting montage of ArcheDream worlds past and present will leave you mesmerized!

This is all ages family event. Tickets are $15 for children and $20 for adults. The show runs one hour with no intermission.

For tickets visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4321316

Support for ArcheDream for Humankind made in part by the Philadelphia Cultural Fund.





