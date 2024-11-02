ActorsNet Returns to Pemberley for GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ActorsNet of Bucks County at the Heritage Center will present its upcoming holiday show - Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. The show will be held at Heritage Center Theatre in Morrisville, located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville, PA, 19067. Opening on Friday, December 6, 2024, with ten performances and ending Sunday, December 22, 2024. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Additional Matinee on Saturday, 12/14 at 2:00 p.m.

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley is directed by Erin Leder and produced by Hayley Rubins-Topoleski, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski and Charlotte Kirkby.

Plot: This exciting third and final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy is a love letter to Jane Austen fans everywhere. Georgiana and Kitty is a heartwarming romantic comedy based on her most famous novel, Pride and Prejudice. This show takes place in stately Pemberley Manor two years after the storied events of the novel, where the nearly legendary couple, Lizzy and Fitzwilliam Darcy, are now hosting their family for the holidays. Intrigue and scandal ensue as a new suitor arrives to win the heart of Darcy's sister, Georgiana. Can love find a way in this comedy of manners or will Mr. Darcy's pride and outdated prejudices destroy his sister's only chance at true love?

The cast includes Brittany Fauzer as Georgiana Darcy, Liz Minder as Kitty Bennet, Matt Keelan as Thomas O'Brien, Thomas Wick as Henry Grey, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski as Elizabeth Darcy, D. Ryan Lafferty as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Francine Odri as Lydia Wickham, Charlotte Kirkby as Mary Bennet, and Morgaine Ford-Workman as Jane Bingley.

Tickets are $24.00 each and can be purchased at www.ActorsNetBucks.org. Discounted admission for students, seniors, and veterans as well as group rates are available. NEW THIS SEASON: Special “Pay What You Can” performance on Saturday, 12/14 at 8:00 p.m. with tickets starting as low as $7.00!

For tickets and additional information, visit the web site: www.ActorsNetBucks.org

GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)

ActorsNET, a nonprofit theater company, has been a proud staple of the Bucks County arts community for over 25 years, bringing top-notch productions to local audiences and providing a creative platform for local artists.

