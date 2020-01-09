ActorsNET Presents Agatha Christie's SPIDER'S WEB

When a diplomat's wife discovers a dead body in their drawing room shortly before her husband arrives home with a V.I.P., she tries to dispose of the corpse so the visit will be uneventful. Confusion and hilarity ensue! The play will be produced by ActorsNET and performed on the Heritage Center Theatre stage in Morrisville, PA. Co-directed and designed by C. Jameson Bradley and Andrena Wishnie, the production stars Charlotte Kirkby and co-stars (in order of appearance) Jim Flint, Joe Stockette, Chris Capitolo, Vanessa Nolan, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, Hans Peters, Ken Ammerman, Matt Duchnowski, Ed Patton, and Joe Ryan. Produced by Cheryl Doyle, stage managed by Renée Root, with lighting design by Andrena Wishnie, sound design by Christopher D. Root, and costumes by Theresa Vassalo.

DATES:

January 31 - February 16, 2020. (Nine performances only)

TIMES:

Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

PLACE:

The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 North Delmorr Avenue (Route 32), Morrisville, PA - near the Calhoun Street Bridge.

ADMISSION:

$22 for adults, $18 for seniors (62+), WHYY cardholders and students (high school/college) and $10 for children age 12 and younger. Group rates available for 10 or more.

TO RESERVE:

Call the nonprofit ActorsNET at 215-295-3694 or email actorsnet@aol.com. On-line tickets can be purchased via www.brownpapertickets.com.

ON THE INTERNET:

The Company's website is www.actorsnetbucks.org. Social networking includes Facebook page -- "ActorsNET, AKA Actors' NET of Bucks County" -- and Twitter name @actorsnet.





