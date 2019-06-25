Academy Of Vocal Arts Announces 2019-2020 Performance Season
The Academy of Vocal Arts is proud to unveil its 2019-20 opera season! This season, AVA presents Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro, Donizetti's La favorite and Verdi's Un ballo in maschera. AVA's award-winning Resident Artists will also perform at AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto Competition at the Kimmel Center, visit local churches around the area for the Jubilate!concerts of sacred music, and sing in the return of the AVA Recital Series.
Save the Date for BrAVA Philadelphia! Saturday, April 4, 2020 - Don't miss AVA's spectacular concert extravaganza of opera stars at "The Met Philly", the beautifully restored opera house. Look for concert and gala details coming this fall!
Young Professionals Performances - After the success of AVA's first-ever Young Professionals "Night at the Opera", we are excited to announce soon this season's Young Professional events! Sign up for AVA's newsletter here to be the first to hear about these events.
Join us for another thrilling season of opera at AVA!
AVA's 85th OPERA SEASON
New Artist Recital*
Music Director and piano: José Meléndez
September 18 and 19, 2019
Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA
all performances at the Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA
Giargiari Bel Canto Competition
40 years of Giargiari!
Music Director and piano: Danielle Orlando
October 5, 2019 7:30 PM at the Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center
Le nozze di Figaro - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)
with the AVA Opera Orchestra
Conductor: Christofer Macatsoris
Stage Director: David Gately
November 9, 2019 - Black-tie Gala Season Opening Celebration! Enjoy an evening of cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, a formal dinner, and a Champagne and dessert reception with the Resident Artists following the performance of Le nozze di Figaro!
Limited seating; for questions about the Season Opening Celebration, please call Leah Golub at 215-735-1685 ext. 15
November 12, 16 and 19, 2019 at the Academy of Vocal Arts
November 21, 2019 at the Haverford School's Centennial Hall
Unless otherwise noted, all performances at 7:30 PM
Fall Recital
December 3 and December 5, 2019
Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA
Both recitals at 7:30 PM
Russian Romances
Music director and piano: Ghenady Meirson
December 17 and 19, 2019
all performances at the Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA at 7:30 PM
Winter Recital
January 14 and 16, 2020
Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA
Both recitals at 7:30 PM
La favorite - Gaetano Donizetti (1797-1848)
Conductor - Richard A. Raub
February 15, 18, 20 and 22, 2020
All performances at the Helen Corning Warden Theater at the Academy of Vocal Arts at 7:30 PM
Spring Recital
March 3 and 5, 2020
Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA
Both recitals at 7:30 PM
Jubilate! A Concert of Sacred Music
with the AVA Opera Orchestra
Conductor: David Antony Lofton
March 14, 2020 - Bryn Mawr, Church of the Redeemer (7:30 PM)
March 15, 2020 - Center City, Church of the Holy Trinity (7:00 PM)
BRAVA Philadelphia! 2020 AVA's 85th Anniversary
Save the Date for BrAVA Philadelphia! Saturday, April 4, 2020
Don't miss AVA's spectacular concert extravaganza of opera stars at "The Met Philly", the beautifully restored opera house. Look for concert and gala details coming this fall!
Un ballo in maschera - Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901)
Conductor - Christofer Macatsoris
Stage Director - Jeffrey Marc Buchman
April 25, 28 and May 2, 2020 - AVA
May 5, 2020 - Haverford
May 9, 2020 - Bucks County venue TBA
All performances at 7:30 PM
Farewell Recital*
Music Director and piano: José Meléndez
May 8, 2020 7:30 PM
The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia
* - free to subscribers