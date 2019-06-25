Academy Of Vocal Arts Announces 2019-2020 Performance Season

The Academy of Vocal Arts is proud to unveil its 2019-20 opera season! This season, AVA presents Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro, Donizetti's La favorite and Verdi's Un ballo in maschera. AVA's award-winning Resident Artists will also perform at AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto Competition at the Kimmel Center, visit local churches around the area for the Jubilate!concerts of sacred music, and sing in the return of the AVA Recital Series.

Save the Date for BrAVA Philadelphia! Saturday, April 4, 2020 - Don't miss AVA's spectacular concert extravaganza of opera stars at "The Met Philly", the beautifully restored opera house. Look for concert and gala details coming this fall!

Young Professionals Performances - After the success of AVA's first-ever Young Professionals "Night at the Opera", we are excited to announce soon this season's Young Professional events! Sign up for AVA's newsletter here to be the first to hear about these events.

Join us for another thrilling season of opera at AVA!

AVA's 85th OPERA SEASON

New Artist Recital*

Music Director and piano: José Meléndez

September 18 and 19, 2019

Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA

all performances at the Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA

Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

40 years of Giargiari!

Music Director and piano: Danielle Orlando

October 5, 2019 7:30 PM at the Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center

Le nozze di Figaro - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

with the AVA Opera Orchestra

Conductor: Christofer Macatsoris

Stage Director: David Gately

November 9, 2019 - Black-tie Gala Season Opening Celebration! Enjoy an evening of cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, a formal dinner, and a Champagne and dessert reception with the Resident Artists following the performance of Le nozze di Figaro!

Limited seating; for questions about the Season Opening Celebration, please call Leah Golub at 215-735-1685 ext. 15

November 12, 16 and 19, 2019 at the Academy of Vocal Arts

November 21, 2019 at the Haverford School's Centennial Hall

Unless otherwise noted, all performances at 7:30 PM

Fall Recital

December 3 and December 5, 2019

Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA

Both recitals at 7:30 PM

Russian Romances

Music director and piano: Ghenady Meirson

December 17 and 19, 2019

all performances at the Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA at 7:30 PM

Winter Recital

January 14 and 16, 2020

Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA

Both recitals at 7:30 PM

La favorite - Gaetano Donizetti (1797-1848)

Conductor - Richard A. Raub

February 15, 18, 20 and 22, 2020

All performances at the Helen Corning Warden Theater at the Academy of Vocal Arts at 7:30 PM

Spring Recital

March 3 and 5, 2020

Helen Corning Warden Theater, AVA

Both recitals at 7:30 PM

Jubilate! A Concert of Sacred Music

with the AVA Opera Orchestra

Conductor: David Antony Lofton

March 14, 2020 - Bryn Mawr, Church of the Redeemer (7:30 PM)

March 15, 2020 - Center City, Church of the Holy Trinity (7:00 PM)

BRAVA Philadelphia! 2020 AVA's 85th Anniversary

Save the Date for BrAVA Philadelphia! Saturday, April 4, 2020

Don't miss AVA's spectacular concert extravaganza of opera stars at "The Met Philly", the beautifully restored opera house. Look for concert and gala details coming this fall!

Un ballo in maschera - Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901)

Conductor - Christofer Macatsoris

Stage Director - Jeffrey Marc Buchman

April 25, 28 and May 2, 2020 - AVA

May 5, 2020 - Haverford

May 9, 2020 - Bucks County venue TBA

All performances at 7:30 PM

Farewell Recital*

Music Director and piano: José Meléndez

May 8, 2020 7:30 PM

The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia

* - free to subscribers





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You