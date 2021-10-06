AWB Celebrates 6th Annual Hero Award
On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Acting Without Boundaries (AWB) held their Sixth Annual Hero Award at Water Works by Cescaphe.
On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Acting Without Boundaries (AWB) held their Sixth Annual Hero Award at Water Works by Cescaphe in Philadelphia, PA. Over one hundred guests gathered for a beautiful open-air event which was the first large gathering for AWB since the pandemic.
The AWB Hero Award is given to a community leader with a physical disability who displays remarkable efforts to overcome adversity, enhance awareness, reduce stigma and increase community access for people with disabilities. This years' recipient was Jimmy Curran. Jimmy, a graduate of Temple University, is a research analyst at Independence Blue Cross. He is a role model and an advocate for people with disabilities. In 2017 he wrote a delightful children's book "Will the One-Winged Eagle". Jimmy is the co-founder of an apparel brand {dis} ABLE which combats the stigma around disability and was recently featured in a Comcast commercial using the company's new eye gaze technology.
The fundraiser included champagne and appetizers, full dinner and desserts, a live and silent auction and award presentation. Steve Katz, the auctioneer was fabulous and brought a lot of energy and excitement to the live auction helping to raise nearly $110,000 for the organization. AWB actor and long-time participant, Simon, sang "My Funny Valentine" capturing the hearts of the attendees. The event was marvelous thanks to the AWB board, committee, event co-chairs Carra Cote-Ackah and Amachie Ackah and the AWB staff who made the evening extraordinary!
The mission of Acting Without Boundaries aims to transform lives and build self-esteem in an empowered community of people with physical disabilities through theatre that celebrates ability.