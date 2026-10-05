A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS to Return for 12th Year With 39-City Tour Hosted by Nina West

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The world's longest running drag tour is coming back to town with fabulous holiday cheer! “A Drag Queen Christmas” will return for its 12th year, launching a 39-city national tour this November - December. The 2026 edition is hosted by returning fan favorite and theatre star Nina West, and features an all-new merry lineup of drag superstars from the Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race franchise. Tickets are on sale now at dragfans.com.

This year's cast includes: Myki Meeks, Winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 (2026); Nini Coco, Runner-up, Drag Race Season 18 (2026); Darlene Mitchell, Drag Race Season 18 (2026); Juicy Love Dion, Drag Race Season 18 (2026); Discord Addams, Drag Race Season 18 (2026); Crystal Methyd, Drag Race All Stars Season 11 (2026) & Drag Race Season 12 (2020); Silky Ganache, Drag Race All Stars Season 11 (2026), Drag Race All Stars Season 6 (2021), Drag Race Season 11 (2019).

This dazzling, 18+ holiday extravaganza runs two hours and offers fans the chance to add-on a VIP Meet & Greet Experience—including early access to the venue, photos with the queens on stage, autographs, and exclusive tour merchandise.

Detroit, MI

November 11 – Fisher Theatre

Rochester, NY

November 12 – Kodak Center

Rutland, VT

November 13 – Paramount Theatre

Portland, ME

November 14 – Merrill Auditorium

Boston, MA

November 15 – Emerson Colonial Theatre

Red Bank, NJ

November 17 – Count Basie Center for the Arts

Morristown, NJ

November 18 – Mayo Performing Arts Center

Washington, DC

November 19 – Warner Theatre

Durham, NC

November 20 – Durham Performing Arts Center

Wilmington, NC

November 21 – Wilson Center - Cape Fear Community College

Philadelphia, PA

November 22 – Fillmore

Pittsburgh, PA

November 24 – Byham Theater

Columbus, OH

November 25 – Palace Theatre

Chicago, IL

November 27 – Riviera Theatre

Appleton, WI

November 28 – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Omaha, NE

November 29 – Orpheum Theater

Oklahoma City, OK

November 30 – The Criterion

Des Moines, IA

December 1 – Hoyt Sherman Place

Kansas City, MO

December 2 – Uptown Theater

Denver, CO

December 4 – Paramount Theatre

Salt Lake City, UT

December 5 – Kingsbury Hall

Seattle, WA

December 7 – Moore Theatre

Sacramento, CA

December 9 – Channel 24

San Francisco, CA

December 10 – Golden Gate Theatre

Stockton, CA

December 11 – Bob Hope Theatre

Los Angeles, CA

December 12 – The Wiltern

Santa Rosa, CA

December 13 – Luther Burbank Center

Mesa, AZ

December 15 – Mesa Arts Center

Tucson, AZ

December 16 – Fox Tucson Theatre

El Paso, TX

December 17 – Plaza Theatre

Austin, TX

December 19 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Dallas, TX

December 20 – Winspear Opera House

Wichita, KS

December 21 – Orpheum Theatre

St. Louis, MO

December 22 – The Factory

Knoxville, TN

December 23 – Tennessee Theatre

Tampa Bay, FL

December 26 – Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Fort Myers, FL

December 27 – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

West Palm Beach, FL

December 28 – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Jacksonville, FL

December 29 – Florida Theatre

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 10 Hrs 27 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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