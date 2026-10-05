A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS to Return for 12th Year With 39-City Tour Hosted by Nina West
The cast includes Myki Meeks, Nini Coco, Darlene Mitchell and more.
The world's longest running drag tour is coming back to town with fabulous holiday cheer! “A Drag Queen Christmas” will return for its 12th year, launching a 39-city national tour this November - December. The 2026 edition is hosted by returning fan favorite and theatre star Nina West, and features an all-new merry lineup of drag superstars from the Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race franchise. Tickets are on sale now at dragfans.com.
This year's cast includes: Myki Meeks, Winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 (2026); Nini Coco, Runner-up, Drag Race Season 18 (2026); Darlene Mitchell, Drag Race Season 18 (2026); Juicy Love Dion, Drag Race Season 18 (2026); Discord Addams, Drag Race Season 18 (2026); Crystal Methyd, Drag Race All Stars Season 11 (2026) & Drag Race Season 12 (2020); Silky Ganache, Drag Race All Stars Season 11 (2026), Drag Race All Stars Season 6 (2021), Drag Race Season 11 (2019).
This dazzling, 18+ holiday extravaganza runs two hours and offers fans the chance to add-on a VIP Meet & Greet Experience—including early access to the venue, photos with the queens on stage, autographs, and exclusive tour merchandise.
Tour Dates
Detroit, MI
November 11 – Fisher Theatre
Rochester, NY
November 12 – Kodak Center
Rutland, VT
November 13 – Paramount Theatre
Portland, ME
November 14 – Merrill Auditorium
Boston, MA
November 15 – Emerson Colonial Theatre
Red Bank, NJ
November 17 – Count Basie Center for the Arts
Morristown, NJ
November 18 – Mayo Performing Arts Center
Washington, DC
November 19 – Warner Theatre
Durham, NC
November 20 – Durham Performing Arts Center
Wilmington, NC
November 21 – Wilson Center - Cape Fear Community College
Philadelphia, PA
November 22 – Fillmore
Pittsburgh, PA
November 24 – Byham Theater
Columbus, OH
November 25 – Palace Theatre
Chicago, IL
November 27 – Riviera Theatre
Appleton, WI
November 28 – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Omaha, NE
November 29 – Orpheum Theater
Oklahoma City, OK
November 30 – The Criterion
Des Moines, IA
December 1 – Hoyt Sherman Place
Kansas City, MO
December 2 – Uptown Theater
Denver, CO
December 4 – Paramount Theatre
Salt Lake City, UT
December 5 – Kingsbury Hall
Seattle, WA
December 7 – Moore Theatre
Sacramento, CA
December 9 – Channel 24
San Francisco, CA
December 10 – Golden Gate Theatre
Stockton, CA
December 11 – Bob Hope Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
December 12 – The Wiltern
Santa Rosa, CA
December 13 – Luther Burbank Center
Mesa, AZ
December 15 – Mesa Arts Center
Tucson, AZ
December 16 – Fox Tucson Theatre
El Paso, TX
December 17 – Plaza Theatre
Austin, TX
December 19 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Dallas, TX
December 20 – Winspear Opera House
Wichita, KS
December 21 – Orpheum Theatre
St. Louis, MO
December 22 – The Factory
Knoxville, TN
December 23 – Tennessee Theatre
Tampa Bay, FL
December 26 – Straz Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Myers, FL
December 27 – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
West Palm Beach, FL
December 28 – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Jacksonville, FL
December 29 – Florida Theatre
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