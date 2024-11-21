A CHRISTMAS WIZARD OF OZ, THE MUSICAL to be Presented at The Shawnee Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will present A Christmas Wizard of Oz, from December 6th through December 21st, 2024. Directed by Midge McClosky, this magical and festive musical stars young, local talent from The Poconos, including Averie Cameron as Dorothy, Sebastian Garry as Toto, Sebastian Pariso as Snowman, Daniel Stone as Toy Soldier, Chase Cameron as Stuffed Lion, and Kasper Valentin as Mrs. Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West. This delightful, musical rendition that puts a festive, holiday spin on a beloved family classic also showcases Lizzy Kesselring as Glinda the Good Witch/Mrs. Jingles, Cara Hefferman as Elfin Burly/Woody/Rosie, Kara John as Elfin Curly/Shady/Rudy, Autumn Gagliardo as Elfin Jo/Aunt Em, and Christopher Cameron as The Wizard of Oz.

A snow blizzard carries Dorothy and Toto to Magical Elfinland, where they meet Glinda, the Good Witch of the North Pole. Dorothy and Toto must get home in time to open their Christmas presents in the morning, so they set off to meet the Wizard of Oz, who lives in the Great Palace of Toys, while they also attempt to defeat The Wicked Witch of The West, who is determined to get her hands on Dorothy's ruby red snow boots. On their journey, they meet a Snowman in search of a brain, a Tin Soldier looking for a heart, and a Stuffed Lion, sadly overpriced, and desperate for some courage.

Is that man behind the curtain really Santa Claus? Will he grant the five traveling friends the gifts that they so desire? Will the Wizard help Dorothy get back to Kansas in time for Christmas? Through their adventures, these five companions learn that the true treasures of Christmas are friendship, family, and love, and that nothing in life is more important than wisdom, true benevolence, and bravery. This uplifting musical will warm the hearts of children and adults of all ages, as they are gently reminded that there's no place like home for the holidays.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, A Christmas Wizard of Oz also features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky as director, Isabella Cameron as choreographer, Anastasia Cameron as costumer, Marie Steeger as stage manager, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Robert McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer. During select performances, this wonderful holiday show, chock-full of Christmas Spirit, will also showcase local dancers from Poconos Best Dance Studio, The School of Visual and Performing Arts, and Fusia Dance Center.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

10:00am: December 6th, 13th, and 20th

11:00am: December 7th, 14th, and 21st

7:00pm: December 20th

Tickets are $13.00 each, for this fun-for-all ages musical. Meal-and-a-Show tickets are $28.00 for children ages four through twelve years old, and $43.00 for teenagers and adults.

