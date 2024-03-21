9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Hits Town And Country Players Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clock in for a wild ride as Town and Country Players will present the toe-tapping, laugh-inducing extravaganza, 9 to 5: The Musical!

This marks a special season for Town & Country Players as it is the first in their 77-year history in which all of their directors, and producers, are women. What better way to start this female-empowered season than with the feminine charm of 9 to 5: The Musical?

9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s. this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains otherwise engaged, the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

The cast includes Susan Fowler (Violet Newstead), Cara Cirillo (Doralee Rhodes), Amelia Ball (Judy Bernly), Ben Menahem (Franklin Hart, Jr.), Sydney Broitman (Roz Keith), Thomas Wick (Joe), Greg Millevoi (Dwayne Rhodes), Mason Ambs (Josh), Caitrin McLean (Missy), Ali DiPaolo (Maria), DJ Holcombe (Dick Bernly), Jessa Casner (Kathy), Karen Cameron (Margaret), Bobby Reiser (Bob Enright), Ken Ambs (Tinsworthy), John Dwyer, Alec Kravitt, Kristin Sheridan, Kristin McGee, and Linda Cunningham.

Tickets

The show runs at Town and Country April 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 8:00 PM and April 14, 20, 21 and 27 at 2:00 PM. Town and Country Players is located at 4158 York Rd., Buckingham, PA 18912. Tickets are on sale now: https://townandcountryplayers.org/shows--events-2024.html#9to5