400+ Philly Kids To Rock Out For All-Day World Cafe Live Festival

Kids Rock Philly is no recital - be prepared for a rock 'n roll show that will leave you inspired! It's an unconventional collaboration between School of Rock and World Cafe Live, benefiting the music education nonprofit LiveConnections. The rock-and-roll extravaganza will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12:30PM to 7PM.

The February event is the third annual Kids Rock Philly: A Benefit For LiveConnections. Over 400 young musicians from six regional School of Rock venues, including Cherry Hill, Downingtown, Fort Washington, Main Line, Newtown and Philadelphia, will perform in a seven hour festival-style concert across both stages at World Cafe Live. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit LiveConnections, which provides innovative musical education opportunities for under-resourced schools in the greater Philadelphia region.

"Kids Rock Philly is all about kids supporting other kids through the power of music. What could be better than that?" said Festival Co-Founder and President of World Cafe Live Hal Real.

The six participating School of Rock venues in the Philadelphia region host more than 500 youth every week, teaching them not only how to rock, but how to build confidence, how to work together, and have fun in the process. And now, through a collaboration with the nonprofit LiveConnections, Kids Rock Philly is teaching students the value and importance of giving back.

The feel-good musical afternoon will take place at World Cafe Live, where food and beverages will be available throughout the afternoon. On stage in the Music Hall, dozens of talented young bands will play an eclectic mix of the greatest rock music of all time. The Lounge upstairs will feature house bands and a unique showcase of original material and compositions by School Of Rock students.

Tickets to the February 23 event are now on sale at kidsrockphilly.com. Individual tickets are $20, and a 6-pack "School of Rock Family" package is $70. School of Rock members can purchase tickets for $14. Tickets may be purchased at the door, if the event is not sold out. Ticket price at the door is $20 for all guests, including School of Rock families and friends. Sponsorship opportunities are also available; visit kidsrockphilly.com for more information.

DETAILS



Kids Rock Philly Music Festival to benefit LiveConnections

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Doors open at 11:30AM; festival starts at 12:30PM

World Cafe Live

3025 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA

Tickets $14-70 advance / $20 day-of

All proceeds benefit LiveConnections' music education & community programs.

www.kidsrockphilly.com

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK:

School of Rock helps young and aspiring musicians define themselves and develop the tools they need to work their world...and ours. We believe the best way to learn music is to play music, which is why we take students from the lesson room to the stage as quickly as possible. With programs designed for all skill levels, our unique approach develops students' confidence and musicianship in a safe and fun community. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA in 1998, School of Rock has become a growing international franchise, operating over 170 schools in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Philippines, Chile, Australia, and South Africa. As the leader in performance-based music education, we're passionate about creating a legacy of music for the future by helping your kids succeed in music and beyond. More info at schoolofrock.com.

ABOUT LIVECONNECTIONS:

LiveConnections was founded in 2008 to bolster music education opportunities for public schools. We believe live music is an essential part of the human experience: it fosters joy and is one of the most powerful ways to build bridges between people. LiveConnections has reached 50,000 participants through socially engaged music-making, focusing on Philadelphia public school students as well as youth and adults with disabilities. Our signature educational performances, Bridge Sessions, showcase diverse musical styles and cultures through hands-on activities. Our in-depth residencies and camps provide opportunities for participants to write, record and perform their own songs. LiveConnections is based out of independent venue World Cafe Live. Learn more at liveconnections.org.





