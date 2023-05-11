2023 FREDDY Award Nominations Announced

The 2023 FREDDY© Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV and wfmz.com on Thursday, May 25th at 7 PM.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

2023 FREDDY Award Nominations Announced Photo 1 2023 FREDDY Award Nominations Announced
Gordon Clapp of NYPD BLUE to Star in TOMMY AND ME at Bucks County Playhouse Photo 2 Gordon Clapp of NYPD BLUE to Star in TOMMY AND ME at Bucks County Playhouse
Fishtown District Announces Expansion For 15th KENSINGTON DERBY AND ARTS FESTIVAL Photo 3 Fishtown District Announces Expansion For 15th KENSINGTON DERBY AND ARTS FESTIVAL
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 4 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Nominations for the 2023 FREDDY Awards were announced today, Thursday, May 11th, during the live broadcast of the on 69 News at Noon on WFMZ-TV.

See the complete 2023 Nominations list at www.freddyawards.org.

Rehearsals for the Opening Number of the live broadcast featuring four students from each of the 29 participating schools will begin tonight, May 11th at the State Theatre.

The 2023 FREDDY© Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV and wfmz.com on Thursday, May 25th at 7 PM. For more information on the FREDDY© Awards, please visit www.freddyawards.org.

Tickets for the Awards Ceremony on May 25th are made available through the participating schools.

The public can experience the magic of the FREDD Awards live and in-person during Preview Night on May 24th, the night before the on-air event, to get a sneak peek of all FREDDY© performances during the final Dress Rehearsal with the full TV crew. The public may choose from two ticket options for Preview Night: General Admission tickets that include rear orchestra seating and concessions available for purchase at $25 per person, or VIP Package tickets at $65 per person, which includes premiere loge/balcony seating, a charcuterie box, and an open bar serving wine, beer, and soda until 8:00 PM. More details are available at https://statetheatre.org/events/freddy-awards-preview-night-6on or the home page of the FREDDY© Awards website at www.freddyawards.org

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES

Video: Broadways Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Photo
Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations

On May 22, Broadway's best dancers and choreographers will gather at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park) to celebrate the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards. In this video, watch as performers from Dancin', & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, New York, New York, Some Like It Hot, and more come out to celebrate their nominations. Check out a full list of nominees here!

Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Theatre World Awards Photo
Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Theatre World Awards

The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors announced that Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell is the recipient of the 10th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, which will be presented to him at this year's Theatre World Award ceremony.

LEOPOLDSTADT and DOWNSTATE Win 2023 New York Drama Critics Circle Awards Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT and DOWNSTATE Win 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The New York Drama Critics' Circle today named Bruce Norris’s Downstate best play of the 2022-23 season.

2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced Photo
2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced

The 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed out this evening to recipients in 15 categories, with four honorary awards also bestowed. The Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball hosted by stars of stage and screen: Kevin Cahoon (Tony nominee, 'Shucked'), D'Arcy Carden ('The Thanksgiving Play'), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Tony nominee, 'Ain't No Mo''), Bonnie Milligan (Tony nominee, 'Kimberly Akimbo'), Arian Moayed (Tony nominee, 'A Doll's House'), and Tamara Tunie (The New Group's 'Bernarda's Daughters'). The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.


More Hot Stories For You

Chris' Jazz Café Hosts a Musical Tribute to Larry McKennaChris' Jazz Café Hosts a Musical Tribute to Larry McKenna
Valley Forge Tourism to Present WOMEN IN JAZZ FEST & MoreValley Forge Tourism to Present WOMEN IN JAZZ FEST & More
Lantern Theater Company Presents William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHTLantern Theater Company Presents William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Fishtown District Announces Expansion For 15th KENSINGTON DERBY AND ARTS FESTIVALFishtown District Announces Expansion For 15th KENSINGTON DERBY AND ARTS FESTIVAL

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Lantern Theater Company (5/18-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lovely a musical comedy
Under The Moon (5/12-5/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor
ActorsNET (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Between the Lines Studio Theatre (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Abandon
Theatre Exile (4/27-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ladysitting - World Premiere!
Arden Theatre Company (1/18-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Arden Theatre Company (3/07-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Christmas Dinner
Bird-in-Hand Stage (10/26-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A View from the Bridge
Playcrafters of Skippack (6/02-6/17)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU