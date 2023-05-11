2023 FREDDY Award Nominations Announced

Nominations for the 2023 FREDDY Awards were announced today, Thursday, May 11th, during the live broadcast of the on 69 News at Noon on WFMZ-TV.

See the complete 2023 Nominations list at www.freddyawards.org.

Rehearsals for the Opening Number of the live broadcast featuring four students from each of the 29 participating schools will begin tonight, May 11th at the State Theatre.

The 2023 FREDDY© Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV and wfmz.com on Thursday, May 25th at 7 PM. For more information on the FREDDY© Awards, please visit www.freddyawards.org.

Tickets for the Awards Ceremony on May 25th are made available through the participating schools.

The public can experience the magic of the FREDD Awards live and in-person during Preview Night on May 24th, the night before the on-air event, to get a sneak peek of all FREDDY© performances during the final Dress Rehearsal with the full TV crew. The public may choose from two ticket options for Preview Night: General Admission tickets that include rear orchestra seating and concessions available for purchase at $25 per person, or VIP Package tickets at $65 per person, which includes premiere loge/balcony seating, a charcuterie box, and an open bar serving wine, beer, and soda until 8:00 PM. More details are available at https://statetheatre.org/events/freddy-awards-preview-night-6on or the home page of the FREDDY© Awards website at www.freddyawards.org

