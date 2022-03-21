2022-23 Broadway Series Announced for The Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization have announced the 2022-23 Broadway series with a full lineup of dazzling productions, including Broadway's newest blockbusters and returning fan favorites, with a combined 56 Tony Awards® and 46 Drama DeskTM Awards.

The lineup showcases a wide range of stories, representing the best of contemporary theater with the newest award-winning shows and returning beloved Broadway classics, plus several Philadelphia premieres.

Premieres include the first national tours of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of 10 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, based on the Oscar-winning hit film of the same name. As in the film, the hit musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years; Six, the modern pop reimagining of the story of the wives of Henry VIII that is delighting audiences across the globe on both the West End and Broadway; Beetlejuice, the hilarious and remarkably touching new musical based on the Tim Burton classic film; and TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, a musical celebration of the iconic Queen of Rock n' Roll.

A Soldier's Play, winner of 2 Tony Awards® including Best Revival of a Play, will also premiere in Philadelphia. The show recently announced that the touring cast will be led by acclaimed actor, Norm Lewis. Best known for his work on Broadway stages, Lewis was the first African American actor to perform as Javert in Les Misérables and the first African American in the title role in The Phantom of the Opera.

The full season lineup is below:

Annie (October 11 - 16, 2022, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater)

Les Misérables (November 2 - 13, 2022, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music)

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical (November 22- December 4, 2022, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music)

A Christmas Carol (November 22 - 27, 2022, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater)

Blue Man Group (December 27 - 31, 2022, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater)

Jagged Little Pill (January 3 - 15, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music)

A Soldier's Play (January 24 - February 5, 2023, The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre)

Come From Away (February 7 - 12, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music)

1776 (February 14 - 26, 2023, The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre)

Cats (March 14 - 19, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater)

Six (March 21 - April 9, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music)

Jersey Boys (April 18 - 23, 2023, The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre)

Jesus Christ Superstar (May 2 - 7, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater)

Beetlejuice (May 30 - June 11, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical (July 5 - 30, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music)

Disney's The Lion King (August 16 - September 3, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music)

"This season we have seen audiences embrace the unity, joy, and excitement that comes from live arts," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We look forward to seeing packed houses for the 22-23 Broadway season, full of award-winning shows, beloved classics, and Philadelphia premieres. The lineup of 16 fantastic shows reflects our commitment to showcasing new and diverse voices and to sharing the magic of the arts with the widest possible audience. It's clear that the arts are back and stronger than ever!"

The Broadway Series is presented collaboratively by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization, with productions at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music and Merriam Theater on Broad Street, as well as The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre on Walnut Street. Deeply committed to the health and safety of guests, artists, and staff, The Kimmel Cultural Campus is proudly certified by GBAC, the gold standard for infection prevention programs. Deeply committed to the health and safety of guests, artists, and staff, the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization are currently requiring masks to be worn at all times, as well as proof of vaccination for those over 5. Guests under 5 will be required to show a negative PCR test result or negative rapid test. For the most up-to-date information about the Kimmel Cultural Campus' policies, visit kimmelculturalcampus.org. Additional details below about Kimmel's Safe & Clean Commitment.. For information about Shubert's policies at the Forrest Theatre, visit Shubert.nyc.

"We're excited to share the magic of theater with our subscribers and guests over yet another season," said Frances Egler, Senior Director of Programming and Presentations at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, Campus' Resident Tony Awards® voter, and curator of the Broadway series. "There is truly something for everyone - from movie-to-stage musicals like Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and The Lion King; to experiences for the modern music lovers, like TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Alanis Morissette-inspired Jagged Little Pill, and the magic of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in Jersey Boys; to classic and long-beloved Broadway shows like Annie and Les Misérables."

"The Shubert Organization is incredibly proud to transport these magnificent productions to the City of Philadelphia and the historic Forrest Theatre," shared Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization. "We're excited to continue our partnership with the Kimmel Cultural Campus as we embark on yet another season of providing the best of Broadway for the Philadelphia region. We hope that in these challenging times, the gift of live theater not only acts as an optimistic outlook but also provide common ground for people to come together."

Subscriptions

Flexible 7-show packages are available now and start at as little as $39.00 per show. Single tickets for individual productions will go on sale at a later date.

Subscribers save from 10-25% off single ticket prices and are offered a variety of exclusive event invitations, perks, and privileges, including the first opportunity to select the best seats in the house and the option to renew their seats each year. Additional subscriber benefits include flexible exchange options, priority ticket access, payment plan options, and more.

All subscription payments remain secure. Kimmel Cultural Campus has created a guide to address frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the changes to the 2022-23 Season.

7-show packages are available now and include Tuesday through Sunday performances of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Jagged Little Pill, A Soldier's Play, 1776, Six, Beetlejuice, and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. For the third year, subscription packages include a Wednesday matinee option.

This season offers the ultimate flexibility, giving new and returning subscribers the option to swap up to two shows in the 7-show season package for others in the lineup, including Les Misérables and Disney's The Lion King. Subscribers will also have first access to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the public.

Packages start at just $39.00 per show. 7-show subscription packages range from $265.00 to $958.00 depending on seating and performance dates. The easiest way to subscribe and to find more information is online at kimmelculturalcampus.org/broadway.

Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased from Kimmel Cultural Campus or Broadway Inbound. Visit Kimmel online at kimmelculturalcampus.org/groupsales or by phone at (215) 790-5883 or (866) 276-2947. Book a group with Broadway Inbound at www.broadwayinbound.com or call (866) 302-0995.

FULL INFORMATION ABOUT THE 2022-23 BROADWAY SERIES

ANNIE

October 11 - 16, 2022 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theater goers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production-just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way

LES MISÉRABLES

November 2 - 13, 2022 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Master of the House," and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

November 22 - December 4, 2022 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards® and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 22 - 27, 2022 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

With A Christmas Carol, two visionary Tony Award® winners, playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda), offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story.

Winner of five Tony Awards®, this New York Times Critic's Pick welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

BLUE MAN GROUP

December 27 - 31, 2022 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it's your turn! Blue Man Group returns to Philadelphia for a limited engagement on their new North American tour.

It's everything you know and love about Blue Man Group - signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy-the men are still blue, but the rest is all new!

Featuring pulsing original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

January 3 - 15, 2023 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production is about a perfectly imperfect American family.

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at Jagged Little Pill.

A SOLDIER'S PLAY

January 24 - February 5, 2023 • The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre

WINNER! TWO 2020 TONY AWARDS®, INCLUDING BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY!

Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, A Soldier's Play, will tour North America.

1944. A Louisiana Army base. A sergeant is murdered - and the crime, with its masterfully unfolded investigation, triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. A Soldier's Play is a hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery.

The tour is produced by the 38-time Tony Award®-winning Roundabout Theatre Company, who also produced tours of Cabaret, Twelve Angry Men, and Anything Goes, among others. Through their mission-driven work, Roundabout celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future.

COME FROM AWAY

February 7 - 12, 2023 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Broadway's Come From Away is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony Award® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony Award® winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.

Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

1776

February 14 - 26, 2023 • The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre

From American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Roundabout Theatre Company, Jeffrey L. Page and Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus reexamine this pivotal moment in American history in a new production of the classic Tony Award®-winning musical, 1776.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong?

CATS

March 14 - 19, 2023 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater - "Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (The Phantom of the Opera), and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

SIX

March 21 - April 9, 2023 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

DIVORCED, BEHEADED, DIED, DIVORCED, BEHEADED, SURVIVED.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power in Six!

This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

JERSEY BOYS

April 18 - 23, 2023 • The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre

They had a look, an attitude, and a sound like no other. Sure, they were born in Jersey. But they were made in America.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back To You."

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

May 2 - 7, 2023 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades.

Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

BEETLEJUICE

May 30 - June 11, 2023 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

Beetlejuice earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Philadelphia.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

July 5 - 30, 2023 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

Pop the champagne! Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

DISNEY'S THE LION KING

August 16 - September 3, 2023 • Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's The Lion King, and now you can, too, when Philadelphia's best-loved musical returns to the Academy of Music.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like The Lion King.

Safe & Clean Commitment + Flexible Ticket Policy

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is proudly certified by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council - the gold standard for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention programs.

We will always put the safety of our guests, artists, and staff first, and we have worked closely with partners, producers, artists, guests and other performing arts centers around the nation to develop the most comprehensive plan to safely reopen our doors. We are committing to a healthy and clean environment with increased disinfection, enhanced ventilation, and will enforce recommended health authority guidelines, including masks and proof of vaccination.

Masks are required to be worn at all times when on the Kimmel Cultural Campus, except when actively consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted.

All attendees for public events must show proof of full vaccination at the time of entry, with valid photo ID and copy of vaccination card (physical or photo). Proof of negative COVID-19 tests will not be accepted, with the exception of children under the age of 5, effective January 17; children under 5 will be required to show a negative PCR test or negative rapid result. While rapid tests (taken within 48 hours of event) are accepted, PCR tests are preferred (taken within 72 hours of event). Our position on vaccine mandates for children under the age of 5 may change as the larger population gets vaccinated.