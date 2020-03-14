2020 Hero Award Postponed

Acting Without Boundaries has announced that the 2020 Hero Award is postponed until the Fall. The Hero Award is a giant celebration of community and historically a crucial source of fundraising for AWB.

The company has released the following statement:

We are looking forward to sharing the warmth and support for our honoree and actors at the fall event; which will be sometime in September or October. We are a tough resilient community that is used to overcoming adversity, our strength and positive outlook will not be hampered by our short-term disappointment.

We appreciate your full understanding and support for this decision. Stay tuned for the new event date where will celebrate Thomas Wlodkowski, Vice President of Accessibility at Comcast and AWB.





