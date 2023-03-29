10+ Spots for Easter in Philadelphia, Suburbs and South Jersey
Visit Chez Colette, Craft Hall, Gran Caffe L'Aquila and more.
From Easter Egg Hunts ot Easter Bunny Spottings, to Easter Sunday Brunch tro Easter Cocktails, Philadelphia, Suburb and Shore restaurants present the following options:
1) Chez Colette
Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square
120 S 17th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 569-8300
Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet
Chez Colette at Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square celebrates Easter Sunday, on April 9th, with Easter Brunch Buffet from 12:30pm to 4:30pm. Bring the whole family for signature dishes from Sofitel Executive Chef Edward Hancock, plus a complimentary glass of champagne for the grown-ups. Brunch buffet is $75 per person, children under 12 are half price. For Reservations call 215-569-8300 or at Opentable. All prices subject to all applicable taxes and 18% gratuity.
RAW BAR
Shrimp
Clams
Oysters
Grilled Octopus
Cocktail, Sherry Mignonette
APPETIZERS
Asparagus, Roasted Peppers, and Feta Salad
Spring Lettuce, Reggiano, Grapes, Almonds, Radish, Sherry Vinaigrette
Heirloom Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic
Caesar salad
Grilled Vegetables
Sliced Seasonal Fruit
Smoked Salmon
Artisan Cheese Board, Jam
Charcuterie, Mustard, Cornichon
ENTRÉE
Grilled Salmon, Spring Vegetables, Rock Shrimp
Seared Chicken Breast Coq au vin
Braised Short Ribs, Cipollini Onions, Thyme Jus
Parsnip and Potato Smash
Truffled Macaroni and Cheese
Baby Carrots with Salted Caramel
CARVING
Glazed Pit Ham
Garlic Roasted Prime Rib
Horseradish, Mustard, Fruit Chutney, Jus
DESSERT
Berry Shortcake
Orange Ganache Tartelettes
Opera Torte
Choux a la Crème
Lemon Yuzu Chiffon
Complimentary Glass of Bubbly
2) Craft Hall
901 N Delaware Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 297-2072
Easter Sunday Bottomless Brunch Buffet
Celebrate Easter Sunday at Philadelphia's #1 family-friendly restaurant and beer hall with Easter Brunch Buffet with endless food and drink options. On Easter Sunday, April 9th, head to Craft Hall from 11:00am to 5:00pm. Two hour reservation time includes bottomless mimosas, house mixed drinks, beer and wine, and the endless Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet with Easter favorites added for the day. The price is $45 per person for adults and $20 for guests under 21, and free for kids under five. Look for kids' crafts and coloring pages, plus live acoustic music by Aaron Q Man from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Book your reservations now!
https://resy.com/cities/pha/venues/craft-hall/events/easter-brunch-2023-04-09
3) Gran Caffe L'Aquila
1716 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 568-5600
Reserve here: https://grancaffelaquila.com/
Easter in Cilento Special Menu
Gran Caffe L'Aquila's 52 city celebration of Italy touches down for Easter in Cilento for Week 14: April 3rd through 9th (including Easter Sunday) to celebrate Regione Campania. Enjoy an authentic Easter dinner from Gran Caffe L'Aquila's Riccardo Longo's family dinner table. Based on dishes from his family's home area of the Cilento, just south of the Amalfi Coast.
BAR CAMPANIA:
Spring Spritz Bar -
Aperol Spritz
Aperitivo of Italy! Prosecco, Aperol & a spritz of Club Soda
Pompelmo Spritz
Refreshing mix of Italian gin, Prosecco, grapefruit, lemon, Aperol, club soda, & a Cynar float
Hugo
Prosecco infused with fresh mint & elderflower with a spritz of club soda
Limoncello Spritz
Prosecco, Limoncello, fresh lemon, mint & and a spritz of club soda
VINI -
FALANGHINA SONNINO, FONTEVECCHIA
Historic white enjoyed from the time of Julius Ceasar featuring aroma of wild flower & aromatic herbs with a clean & bright finish. 11.9/44.9
COSTIERA ALMAFITANA ROSSO, T. FRANCESCO
Historic grape featuring a deep ruby red hue with intense notes of black cherry, spice & mineral with a full body & persistant finish. 19.9/109.9
COSTIERA ALMAFITANA ROSSO, T. FRANCESCO
Historic grape featuring a deep ruby red hue with intense notes of black cherry, spice & mineral with a full body & persistant finish. 19.9/109.9
BIRRA -
GRAN GIANDIUOTTO
LEVANTE/GRAN CAFFE L'AQUILA (11%) PA
Imperial stout with notes of chocolate, hazelnut & infused with house roasted Gran Caffe L'Aquila caffe! Magnifico!
CUCINA CAMPANIA
ANTIPASTI
ANTIPASTO CILENTANO
Mozzarella di Bufala, Capretto aged goat cheese, fava bean crostini with fresh pomegranate and roasted cauliflower. Served with cherry blossom honey.
CARCIOFI FRITTI
Artichoke hearts flash fried & accompanied by lemon for squeezing.
PRIMO
PACCHERI AL RAGU CILENTANO
Flour and water jumbo rigatoni tossed in a slow cooked Cilento ragu of veal, pork, lamb, & chicken.
SUGO DELLA DOMENICA
Authentic Sunday sauce of Riccardo Longo's family featuring wild boar meatballs, sweet & spicy sausage, veal braciola, & hand rolled fusilli Cilentani topped with a slow cooked lamb ragu.
SECONDO
AROSSTO D'AGNELLO
Lamb chops oven roasted with extra virgin olive oil & fresh herbs accompanied by fava beans & rosemary roasted potatoes.
The above special Easter in Cilento menu is available April 3-9th, with Easter Sunday holiday hours being 8:00am to 10:00pm.
4) Brewerytown Food Hall
1363 N. 31st Street 19121
Philadelphia, PA 19121
(267) 541-2847
1st Annual Easter Bunny Brunch Buffet with Easter Bunny Photos and Egg Hunt
Glu Hospitality celebrates Easter Sunday at Brewerytown Food Hall with the first ever Easter Bunny Brunch on April 9th, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Only $35 per adult (kids 12 and under are $12 and kids under 5 are free). Includes made to order omelettes, scambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, vegan sausage, breakfast potatoes, bagels and lox, crate your own waffle station and toppings bar, buttermilk pancakes, seasonal fruits and juicdes, fruit and yogurt parfaits, turkey and ham carving stations, seasonal salads and veggies and more. Easter Egg Hunt from 10:00am to 11:00am. DIY photos with the Easter Bunny from 10:00am to 2:00pm. For reservations call (267) 541-2847.
5) Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.positanocoast.net/
215-238-0499
11:30am to 3:00pm
Old City/Society Hill - Near Easter Promenade
Easter Sunday Specials and Additions
Positano Coast celebrates Easter with special menus for brunch and dinner! Easter Sunday Brunch runs from 11:30am to 3:00pm including specials and features, including Smoked Salmon Flatbread, Mushroom Flatbread, Brunch Burger, Breakfast Sandwich, Avocado Toast, Lobster Skillet, Asparagus and Crab Quiche, French Toast with Grand Marnier and Berries, and more. For Easter Sunday, add on a ticket for the Bottomless Brunch Experience for $28 per person with unlimited mimosas and sangria, available until 2:30pm, everyone at table must participate. Book now on Open Table or call 856-663-1747. For dinner and all-day menu, look for specials including: Red Snapper, Grilled Lamb and Leeks, Veal Chop Parm, Braised Short Ribs, Grilled Salmon, Zucchini Crabcake, Chicken Saltimbocca, Casarecce, Gnocchi Al Forno, Linquine with Sea Urchin and Crab, Black Squid Ink, Lobster Fra Diavolo, Rigatoni Alla Vodka, Rabbit Ravioli, Onion Soup, Scallop and Salmon Ceviche, Grilled Artichoke Salad, and more.
6) The Olde Bar
125 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-253-3777
www.theoldebar.com
Easter Brunch Noon to 3:00pm
Easter Dinner 4:00pm to 9:00pm
Easter Sunday
Easter Dinner 4:00pm to 9:00pm
Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday Brunch Additions and Features
LOBSTER BISQUE
Hearts of Palm, Black Truffle, Crispy Leeks 14
CHILI-GARLIC MUSSELS
Bang's Island Mussels, Seasoned Garlic Fries, House Aioli 18
SMOKED SALMON GALETTE
Walnut Pesto Cream, Arugula Tomato Salad, Sherry Truffle Vinaigrette 14
SHRIMP 'N GRITS
BAKED EGGS
Maitake Mushrooms, Parmesan Polenta, Vodka Blush Sauce, Castelvetrano Olives, Grilled Sourdough 16
BISCUITS
All biscuits come with choice of crispy fried potatoes OR watercress & arugula salad
MUSHROOM N' GRAVY
Easter Brunch 11:30am to 3:00pm
Dinner service 4:00pm to 9:00pm
Sides - Shared Plates for Table:
Pimenton-Glazed Bacon
Amada's Potato Rosti
Reservations available now on Opentable or by calling 215-625-2450.
Crispy Fried Egg, Almond Dukka
Add Bacon +$3
A La Mode +$3
7) Amada
217-219 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com/
(215) 625-2450
Easter Brunch 11:30am to 3:00pm
Dinner service 4:00pm to 9:00pm
Five dollar brunch cocktails Julieta, Mimosa, Sangria
Easter Sunday Brunch Special Combo $27 per person
Shared:
Bread Basket - Mallorca Bread, Olive Oil Cake, Croissant, Cherry & Fig Jam, Whipped Butter
Tortilla Espanola - Salsa Brava, Chistorra Sausage
Croquetas de Jamon - Serrano Ham Croquettes, Romesco
Individual Per Person: (Choice of)
Shakshuka - Baked Eggs, Tomato Piperade, Olive Salsa Verde, Mahon Cheese Toast, Lamb Merguez
Crab Benedict - Chorizo Bilbao, Swiss Chard, Crab & Paprika Hollandaise
Sangria Pancakes - Apples, Oranges, Pears, Canela Whipped Cream, Sangria Syrup
Crab Benedict - Chorizo Bilbao, Swiss Chard, Crab & Paprika Hollandaise
Sangria Pancakes - Apples, Oranges, Pears, Canela Whipped Cream, Sangria Syrup
French Toast -Brioche Bread, Figs, Sidra Apples, Sherry Caramel
Duck Confit Rosti - Duck Carnitas, Cabrales Crema, Prunes, Poached Egg
Duck Confit Rosti - Duck Carnitas, Cabrales Crema, Prunes, Poached Egg
Saffron Rice Bowl - Harissa Yogurt, Toasted Almonds, Guindilla Peppers
Old City Burger - Double Smash Patty, Mahón Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Piquillo Pepper Remoulade, Amada Fries
Sides - Shared Plates for Table:
Pimenton-Glazed Bacon
Amada's Potato Rosti
Reservations available now on Opentable or by calling 215-625-2450.
Herb-rubbed NY Strip, skillet seared and then braised in red wine, onions, capers, olives, and blistered grape tomatoes.
11) Harry's Bar & Grille
The Montreal Beach Resort
1025 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-7011
https://www.montrealbeachresort.com/food-drink/harrys-ocean-bar-grill/
Celebrating Easter Weekend at Harry's Bar and Grille is a shore tradition! Head to Cape May on Saturday, April 8th for a special Easter Egg Hunt for the kids at 3:00pm, Easter Bunny Photos with the kids (and pets too) from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, and live music by John King from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. On Easter Sunday, April 9th, enjoy Easter breakfast, lunch and dinner with holiday hours 8:00am to 9:00pm. Between 8:00am and 11:00am, look for a Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar, plus breakfast specials.
Easter weekend dinner specials for both April 8th and 9th will include Deviled Voodoo Eggs, Crab Quiche with Frisée Salad, Lamb Chops with port wine reduction, fingerling potatoes and broccolini, Salmon Wellington with parmesan risotto, Honey Glazed Ham with Scalloped potatoes and green beans, Apple Streusel Bread Pudding and Harry's Famous Carrot Cake. Call (609) 884-7011 for reservations.
