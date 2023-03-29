10+ Spots for Easter in Philadelphia, Suburbs and South Jersey

From Easter Egg Hunts ot Easter Bunny Spottings, to Easter Sunday Brunch tro Easter Cocktails, Philadelphia, Suburb and Shore restaurants present the following options:





Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S 17th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 569-8300



Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet



Chez Colette at Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square celebrates Easter Sunday, on April 9th, with Easter Brunch Buffet from 12:30pm to 4:30pm. Bring the whole family for signature dishes from Sofitel Executive Chef Edward Hancock, plus a complimentary glass of champagne for the grown-ups. Brunch buffet is $75 per person, children under 12 are half price. For Reservations call 215-569-8300 or at Opentable. All prices subject to all applicable taxes and 18% gratuity.



RAW BAR

Shrimp

Clams

Oysters

Grilled Octopus

Cocktail, Sherry Mignonette



APPETIZERS

Asparagus, Roasted Peppers, and Feta Salad

Spring Lettuce, Reggiano, Grapes, Almonds, Radish, Sherry Vinaigrette

Heirloom Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic

Caesar salad

Grilled Vegetables

Sliced Seasonal Fruit

Smoked Salmon

Artisan Cheese Board, Jam

Charcuterie, Mustard, Cornichon



ENTRÉE

Grilled Salmon, Spring Vegetables, Rock Shrimp

Seared Chicken Breast Coq au vin

Braised Short Ribs, Cipollini Onions, Thyme Jus

Parsnip and Potato Smash

Truffled Macaroni and Cheese

Baby Carrots with Salted Caramel



CARVING

Glazed Pit Ham

Garlic Roasted Prime Rib

Horseradish, Mustard, Fruit Chutney, Jus



DESSERT

Berry Shortcake

Orange Ganache Tartelettes

Opera Torte

Choux a la Crème

Lemon Yuzu Chiffon



Complimentary Glass of Bubbly



2) Craft Hall

901 N Delaware Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19123

(267) 297-2072



Easter Sunday Bottomless Brunch Buffet



Celebrate Easter Sunday at Philadelphia's #1 family-friendly restaurant and beer hall with Easter Brunch Buffet with endless food and drink options. On Easter Sunday, April 9th, head to Craft Hall from 11:00am to 5:00pm. Two hour reservation time includes bottomless mimosas, house mixed drinks, beer and wine, and the endless Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet with Easter favorites added for the day. The price is $45 per person for adults and $20 for guests under 21, and free for kids under five. Look for kids' crafts and coloring pages, plus live acoustic music by Aaron Q Man from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Book your reservations now!

https://resy.com/cities/pha/venues/craft-hall/events/easter-brunch-2023-04-09



3) Gran Caffe L'Aquila

1716 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 568-5600

Reserve here: 1) Chez ColetteSofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square120 S 17th StPhiladelphia, PA 19103(215) 569-8300Easter Sunday Brunch BuffetChez Colette at Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square celebrates Easter Sunday, on April 9th, with Easter Brunch Buffet from 12:30pm to 4:30pm. Bring the whole family for signature dishes from Sofitel Executive Chef Edward Hancock, plus a complimentary glass of champagne for the grown-ups. Brunch buffet is $75 per person, children under 12 are half price. For Reservations call 215-569-8300 or at Opentable. All prices subject to all applicable taxes and 18% gratuity.RAW BARShrimpClamsOystersGrilled OctopusCocktail, Sherry MignonetteAPPETIZERSAsparagus, Roasted Peppers, and Feta SaladSpring Lettuce, Reggiano, Grapes, Almonds, Radish, Sherry VinaigretteHeirloom Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, BalsamicCaesar saladGrilled VegetablesSliced Seasonal FruitSmoked SalmonArtisan Cheese Board, JamCharcuterie, Mustard, CornichonENTRÉEGrilled Salmon, Spring Vegetables, Rock ShrimpSeared Chicken Breast Coq au vinBraised Short Ribs, Cipollini Onions, Thyme JusParsnip and Potato SmashTruffled Macaroni and CheeseBaby Carrots with Salted CaramelCARVINGGlazed Pit HamGarlic Roasted Prime RibHorseradish, Mustard, Fruit Chutney, JusDESSERTBerry ShortcakeOrange Ganache TartelettesOpera TorteChoux a la CrèmeLemon Yuzu ChiffonComplimentary Glass of Bubbly2) Craft Hall901 N Delaware AvePhiladelphia, PA 19123(267) 297-2072Easter Sunday Bottomless Brunch BuffetCelebrate Easter Sunday at Philadelphia's #1 family-friendly restaurant and beer hall with Easter Brunch Buffet with endless food and drink options. On Easter Sunday, April 9th, head to Craft Hall from 11:00am to 5:00pm. Two hour reservation time includes bottomless mimosas, house mixed drinks, beer and wine, and the endless Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet with Easter favorites added for the day. The price is $45 per person for adults and $20 for guests under 21, and free for kids under five. Look for kids' crafts and coloring pages, plus live acoustic music by Aaron Q Man from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Book your reservations now!3) Gran Caffe L'Aquila1716 Chestnut StPhiladelphia, PA 19103(215) 568-5600Reserve here: https://grancaffelaquila.com/



Easter in Cilento Special Menu



Gran Caffe L'Aquila's 52 city celebration of Italy touches down for Easter in Cilento for Week 14: April 3rd through 9th (including Easter Sunday) to celebrate Regione Campania. Enjoy an authentic Easter dinner from Gran Caffe L'Aquila's Riccardo Longo's family dinner table. Based on dishes from his family's home area of the Cilento, just south of the Amalfi Coast.



BAR CAMPANIA:



Spring Spritz Bar -



Aperol Spritz

Aperitivo of Italy! Prosecco, Aperol & a spritz of Club Soda

Pompelmo Spritz

Refreshing mix of Italian gin, Prosecco, grapefruit, lemon, Aperol, club soda, & a Cynar float



Hugo

Prosecco infused with fresh mint & elderflower with a spritz of club soda



Limoncello Spritz

Prosecco, Limoncello, fresh lemon, mint & and a spritz of club soda



VINI -

FALANGHINA SONNINO, FONTEVECCHIA

Historic white enjoyed from the time of Julius Ceasar featuring aroma of wild flower & aromatic herbs with a clean & bright finish. 11.9/44.9



COSTIERA ALMAFITANA ROSSO, T. FRANCESCO

Historic grape featuring a deep ruby red hue with intense notes of black cherry, spice & mineral with a full body & persistant finish. 19.9/109.9



BIRRA -



GRAN GIANDIUOTTO

LEVANTE/GRAN CAFFE L'AQUILA (11%) PA

Imperial stout with notes of chocolate, hazelnut & infused with house roasted Gran Caffe L'Aquila caffe! Magnifico!



CUCINA CAMPANIA



ANTIPASTI



ANTIPASTO CILENTANO

Mozzarella di Bufala, Capretto aged goat cheese, fava bean crostini with fresh pomegranate and roasted cauliflower. Served with cherry blossom honey.



CARCIOFI FRITTI

Artichoke hearts flash fried & accompanied by lemon for squeezing.



PRIMO



PACCHERI AL RAGU CILENTANO

Flour and water jumbo rigatoni tossed in a slow cooked Cilento ragu of veal, pork, lamb, & chicken.



SUGO DELLA DOMENICA

Authentic Sunday sauce of Riccardo Longo's family featuring wild boar meatballs, sweet & spicy sausage, veal braciola, & hand rolled fusilli Cilentani topped with a slow cooked lamb ragu.



SECONDO



AROSSTO D'AGNELLO

Lamb chops oven roasted with extra virgin olive oil & fresh herbs accompanied by fava beans & rosemary roasted potatoes.



The above special Easter in Cilento menu is available April 3-9th, with Easter Sunday holiday hours being 8:00am to 10:00pm.



4) Brewerytown Food Hall

1363 N. 31st Street 19121

Philadelphia, PA 19121

(267) 541-2847



1st Annual Easter Bunny Brunch Buffet with Easter Bunny Photos and Egg Hunt



Glu Hospitality celebrates Easter Sunday at Brewerytown Food Hall with the first ever Easter Bunny Brunch on April 9th, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Only $35 per adult (kids 12 and under are $12 and kids under 5 are free). Includes made to order omelettes, scambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, vegan sausage, breakfast potatoes, bagels and lox, crate your own waffle station and toppings bar, buttermilk pancakes, seasonal fruits and juicdes, fruit and yogurt parfaits, turkey and ham carving stations, seasonal salads and veggies and more. Easter Egg Hunt from 10:00am to 11:00am. DIY photos with the Easter Bunny from 10:00am to 2:00pm. For reservations call (267) 541-2847.