Lyric Fest Presents 'Metamorphosis Of Plants,' A Lieder Celebration For Earth Day

Lyric Fest continues its 2022-23 season with an Earth Day celebration entitled Metamorphosis of Plants, featuring German Lieder in a concert inspired by the great German poet, statesman, and botanist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and his poem "The Metamorphosis of Plants". The first performance takes place in celebration of Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00pm at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA. A second iteration of the program takes place on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Peabody Institute's Goodwin Recital Hall in Baltimore, MD, which is free and open to the public.

The program, specifically created for presentation at Longwood Gardens, features soprano Kristina Bachrach, mezzo-soprano Kathryn Leemhuis, tenor Andrew Fuchs, baritone Randall Scarlata, and pianist Laura Ward (Lyric Fest co-founder and co-artistic director) in botanical songs from Schubert, Brahms, Beethoven, Wolf, Mahler, and others. Goethe's majestic poem is interspersed throughout, read in English by Suzanne DuPlantis (Lyric Fest co-founder and co-artistic director). This intimate performance is modeled after the European salon experience, and includes accompanying botanical video animations and supertitles at the Longwood performance specifically.

DuPlantis shares, "This program has been great fun to put together. It has splendid variety and includes both chestnuts and little known gems of German Lieder from 16 composers. We're thrilled to be presenting this special offering in honor of Earth Day at Longwood Gardens at the height of Spring! The audience can expect to be enchanted by wonderful music, all experienced in the grand ballroom of Longwood Gardens with fanciful video, supertitles, and with the floral, earthy scents from Longwood's spectacular conservatory wafting in! This is quite a special program."

Lyric Fest's 22-23 season continues with the rescheduled dates of Ode to the Lost Song: Arne Dørumsgaard on Tuesday, March 28 at 7pm at the Moorestown Community House in Moorestown, New Jersey, and Wednesday, March 29 at 7pm at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Metamorphosis of Plants

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00pm

Longwood Gardens, Ballroom | 1001 Longwood Road | Kennett Square, PA 19348

Tickets: Reserved Seating: $30; Gardens Preferred, Gardens Premium Members, and Innovators: $26

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232140®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flongwoodgardens.org%2Fevents-performances%2Fevents%2Flyric-fest-presents-metamorphoses-plants?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Metamorphosis of Plants

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:30pm

Peabody Institute, Goodwin Recital Hall | 1 E Mt Vernon Pl | Baltimore, MD 21202

Tickets: Free and open to the public

Link: https://lyricfest.org/concerts/metamorphoses-of-plants/

Program:

Gott im Frühling - Franz Schubert

Ich bin dein Baum, O Gärtner - Robert Schumann

Das Heldengrab am Pruth - Erich Korngold

Mit einem gemalten Band - Ludwig van Beethoven

Der Frühling - Johannes Brahms

Auf eine Christblume II - Hugo Wolf

Nachtzauber - Hugo Wolf

Die Grüne Hopfenranke - Johannes Brahms

Frühzeitiger Frühling - Karl Friedrich Zelter

Morgengruss - Fanny Mendelsohn

Waldseligkeit - Alma Mahler

O kühler Wald - Johannes Brahms

Im Garten unter der Linde - Franz Schreker

Das schöne beet betracht ich mir im harren - Arnold Schoenberg

Mohnblumen - Richard Strauss

Ganymede - Franz Schubert

Botschaft - Nelken wind ich und Jasmin - Robert Schumann

Der Nussbaum - Robert Schumann

Meine Rose - Robert Schumann

Die stille Lotusblume - Clara Schumann

Frühlingsmorgen - Gustav Mahler

Das Ährenfeld - Felix Mendelssohn

Meine Liebe ist grün - Johannes Brahms

Nocturne - Joseph Marx

Artists:

Kristina Bachrach, soprano

Kathryn Leemhuis, mezzo-soprano

Andrew Fuchs, tenor

Randall Scarlata, baritone

Laura Ward, piano

Suzanne DuPlantis, narration and video creation

Tickets to the April 22 performance at Longwood Gardens include all-day Gardens Admission.