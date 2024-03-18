& JULIET, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set For the 2024-25 Broadway Series in Philadelphia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Arts Philly has announced the 2024-2025 Broadway series with a lineup of productions, including Broadway’s newest blockbusters, Philly’s favorite revivals, exclusive touring shows, and lively dance performances.

This season features 12 incredible shows with a combined 47 Tony® Awards, 42 Drama Desk™ Awards, 5 Olivier Awards, 3 Grammy Awards® and 1 Pulitzer Award. This year’s 7-show subscription package includes: Hamilton, A Beautiful Noise, MJ The Musical, & Juliet, Some Like It Hot, The Wiz, and Life of Pi.

Learn more about the lineup below!

LES MISÉRABLES

August 27 – September 8, 2024 • Academy of Music

The Tony® Award-winning musical that first ran on Broadway for 16 years is back with a fresh, young cast moving audiences to tears all over again! The action begins in 1815 as Jean Valjean, a man condemned to 19 years of hard labor for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his family, finds only hatred and suspicion when he is released on parole. Meeting one man who believes in him, Valjean breaks his parole to begin a new life. The story truly begins as Jean Valjean crosses the landscape of early 19th century France, always pursued by the righteous police inspector Javert. From his adoption and love of the orphan Cosette to the darkly funny plots of the thieving Thenardites, from the soaring revolutionary fire of the student rebels who fight on the barricade in the streets of Paris to the final confrontation between Jean Valjean and Javert, the story of Les Misérables is one of love, courage, and redemption.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

October 1 – 6, 2024 • Academy of Music

Composed by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Avenue Q’s Robert Lopez, The Book of Mormon is an old-style musical with a modern sensibility. This blockbuster show features several big song-and-dance numbers accompanied by some old-fashioned Broadway belting. An equal opportunity offender, the show playfully pokes fun at religion, sexuality, poverty, and race, while inspiring an after-the-show discussion of religion in general.

HAMILTON

October 29 – November 23, 2024 • Academy of Music

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony® Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

November 26 – December 1, 2024 • Miller Theater

Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls "100 times better than any bedtime story!"

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

December 10 – 22, 2024 • The Shubert Organization’s Forrest Theatre

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 140 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond’s story was made to shine on Broadway, where the biggest stars tell their story.

Like Jersey Boys and The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

MJ THE MUSICAL

January 8 –19, 2025 • Academy of Music

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Philadelphia as MJ, the multi–Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

COME FROM AWAY

February 4 – 9, 2025 • Academy of Music

Come From Away is based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander’s air strip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

& JULIET

March 25 – April 6, 2025 • Academy of Music

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and many more.

RIVERDANCE

April 18 – 20, 2025 • Miller Theater

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance as you’ve never seen it before, a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage, and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance–beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic ofRiverdance all over again.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

May 21 – June 1, 2025 • The Shubert Organization’s Forrest Theatre

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the "glorious, big, high-kicking" (AP) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

THE WIZ

June 3 – 15, 2025 • Academy of Music

The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies, "Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

LIFE OF PI

July 15 – 27, 2025 • Academy of Music

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction – winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide – Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal Tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?