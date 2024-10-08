Crossroads Comedy Theater Reveals November Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This November, Crossroads Comedy Theater will bring a lineup of Philly’s best comedians and improvisers to Plays & Players Theatre. From the sharp-witted debates of Electoral Dysfunction to the adrenaline-packed twists of An Improvised Political Thriller and the edu-taining Study Hall, this weekend promises something for everyone. Don’t miss these three days of rapid-fire comedy, with opportunities for you to get in on the action through a hands-on improv workshop. So, whether you're here to learn, laugh, or just relax, get ready for a weekend of comedy that’s as smart as it is side-splitting.

All performances take place at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia, PA. For tickets to these events and more, visit XroadsComedy.com/shows. Details below!

ELECTORAL DYSFUNCTION: COMEDY, POLITICS, YELLING!

11/1 @ 7:00PM | $15

Come get motivated to vote with this special edition of Electoral Dysfunction! Host Tom Brennan (Marvel Entertainment) and token, Never-Trump Republican Robert George (Bloomberg Opinion) discuss and debate the news of the week with a panel of special guests. Their debate will inspire the improv performed by some of Philly's best and funniest performers. All this and more as debate & improv collide in a night of comedy so fast, so furious that we'll all be impeached before the night is through. Politics! Comedy! Yelling! It's ELECTORAL DYSFUNCTION!

AN IMPROVISED POLITICAL THRILLER

11/1 and 11/2 @ 8:30PM | $15

Go on a hilarious, roller coaster ride through the halls of power with this Improvised Political Thriller from Not Yet Rated, Philly’s premiere improvised movie team. Drawing inspiration from your suggestions and the adrenaline-pumping tropes of political action movies such as Enemy of the State, Patriot Games, and Olympus Has Fallen, the cast will craft a ridiculous, nail-biting narrative filled with high-stakes showdowns, cunning political maneuvering, and pulse-pounding action sequences. From thwarting coup attempts to uncovering deep-seated conspiracies, each scene unfolds with the urgency and excitement of an electrifyingly funny Hollywood blockbuster. So buckle up, because we're about to find just how deep and how high it goes. Who can you trust when everything is made up?

STUDY HALL: POLITICAL SCIENCE & HISTORY

11/2 @ 7:00PM | $15

O say can you laugh! This special edition of Study hall will feature short lectures from the history of American politics. After each lecture, our cast of some of Philly’s best improvisers will use what they learned (or didn't learn) to spin each lecture into hilarious scenes right before your eyes. Come learn and laugh with us and be home by dawn’s early light! Whether you were the class president or the class clown, you will love Study Hall. Don’t be tardy! Study Hall has been using lectures and laughs to entertain audiences across the United States for over a decade. If you are interested in a special performance at your school, business, or organization, let us know! Email StudyHall@xroadscomedy.com.

IMPROV BASICS WORKSHOP

11/2 @ 4:30pm - 6:30pm | PWYC (SUGGESTED $15)

Forget the worries of the world for two hours with this workshop focused on learning the basics of improv. This one day workshop for adults will teach you the building blocks of improv in a fun and supportive environment. You will see that improv is not just for performers, but is for everyone. The skills learned in our classes go beyond the stage and can benefit you in your everyday life and work! Improve communication, build self-confidence, think more positively, embrace collaboration, meet new people, and have more fun! These are just a few of the concepts we will touch on in this workshop through a series of fun exercises and games. Whether you have zero performance aspirations, you are taking the first step on your journey to being a performer, or just want to have some fun and meet new people - this is for you!

