Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Perth Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Emma Krause - 40+ FABULOUS - FringeWorld
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Thern Reynolds - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marina Del Basso - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale
Best Direction Of A Play
Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre
Best Ensemble
HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony and Richard Timms - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Harry Oliff - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre
Best Musical
HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
LADY MACBETH PLAYS WING DEFENCE - Crash Theatre, Town Hall
Best Performer In A Musical
Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale
Best Performer In A Play
Matthew Walford - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre
Best Play
DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Gibbs - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Zak Rolton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matthew Jones - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale
Favorite Local Theatre
Planet Royale
Videos