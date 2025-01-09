News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 09, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Perth Awards! 

LATEST NEWS

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards
Spare Parts To Premiere New Shaun Tan-Inspired Puppet Musical HOMETOWN
THE LORD OF THE RINGS Comes to the Crown Theatre in March
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Perth in February

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Perth Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Emma Krause - 40+ FABULOUS - FringeWorld

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Thern Reynolds - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marina Del Basso - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale

Best Direction Of A Play
Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre

Best Ensemble
HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony and Richard Timms - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Harry Oliff - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre

Best Musical
HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
LADY MACBETH PLAYS WING DEFENCE - Crash Theatre, Town Hall

Best Performer In A Musical
Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale

Best Performer In A Play
Matthew Walford - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre

Best Play
DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Gibbs - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Zak Rolton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matthew Jones - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale

Favorite Local Theatre
Planet Royale
 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos