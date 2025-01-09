Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Perth Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Perth Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Emma Krause - 40+ FABULOUS - FringeWorld



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Thern Reynolds - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marina Del Basso - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale



Best Direction Of A Play

Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre



Best Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Anthony and Richard Timms - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Harry Oliff - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre



Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

LADY MACBETH PLAYS WING DEFENCE - Crash Theatre, Town Hall



Best Performer In A Musical

Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale



Best Performer In A Play

Matthew Walford - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre



Best Play

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Gibbs - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Zak Rolton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Matthew Jones - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale



Favorite Local Theatre

Planet Royale



