West Australian Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY Comes to Stirling Theatre

Get ready for a freaky West Australian premiere - the highly-popular musical Freaky Friday is coming to Stirling Theatre. Based on the Mary Rodgers novel and directed by Kimberley Shaw, the stage show tells a similar story to the four Disney movies of the same name.

Mum Katherine and her teenage daughter Ellie magically find they have swapped bodies but the timing couldn't be worse, given Katherine's wedding is the next day and Ellie is in deep trouble at school. Both are forced to live each other's lives until they can find a way to swap back again.

"It's very similar to the most recent Disney film, which was directly based on this musical," Kimberley said. "The songs help us get a clearer view of Ellie and Katherine's thoughts and we also see more of Ellie's little brother Fletcher and Katherine's fiancÃ© Mike. The main challenge, of course, is directing a teenager playing someone middle-aged and an adult playing a teen."

Involved in theatre for more than 30 years, Kimberley has worked with Blak Yak, KADS, Playlovers, Roleystone, Stirling and Kwinana Theatres and is currently president of the Independent Theatre Association. She has several awards to her credit, twice-winning best production and best youth production at Dramafest, the annual state drama festival, and also scoring the best musical gong at the Finley Awards three times.

"I felt I wanted to do something that was light-hearted and fun and, as the mum of three daughters, I found the storyline of Freaky Friday really appealed," Kimberley said. "I am also enjoying the opportunity to do a WA premiere."

Freaky Friday plays at 7.30pm April 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, May 5, 6 and 7 with 2pm matinees April 24 and May 1. Tickets are $25, $22 concession - book at www.trybooking.com/BUQHN. Stirling Theatre is on Morris Place, Innaloo.

Pictured: Eilise Phan, left, and Gemma Hanh are appearing in the West Australian premiere of the classic body-swap comedy Freaky Friday.