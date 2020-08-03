West Australian Ballet Brings Live Performances Back to Australia

West Australian Ballet is returning to the stage with live performances, reports Dance Australia.

The show, titled Genesis LIVE, is the first live performance to return to Australia. Inside the West Australian Ballet Centre, patrons are able to watch the performances following safety precautions.

West Australian Ballet is the State ballet company of Western Australia and is based in Perth, at the Western Australian Ballet Centre in Maylands. The company was founded in 1952 by Madame Kira Bousloff and the oldest ballet company in Australia.

Works (in order of showing) are:

'Tetrad Animato': Choreography & costumes by Carina Roberts

Witness the animation of music, as a string quartet comes to life through dance.

'Polarity': Choreography & costumes by Robert Bruist

Polarity; the state of having two opposite or contradictory tendencies, opinions, or aspects.

'Soul. Lagom': Choreography & costumes by Emma-Rose Barrowclough

"That which haunts me stems from within: a mind from which there is no escape." [Anon]

'A moment à memory': Choreographer & costumes by Chihiro NomuraInspired by the quote, "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."

'Uncommon': Choreographer & costumes by Matej Perunicic

An everyday person who goes through a metamorphosis to discover their uniqueness within.

'A thousand times goodnight': Choreography & costumes by Claire Voss"I truly love you. I know you also do. Wishing you a goodnight." [Unknown]

'Behind those Beautiful Eyes': Choreographer & costumes by Matthew Lehmann A climatic dance for two, investigating the intricacies of love and conflict.

'Where do I begin?': Choreography & costumes by Adam Alzaim"You're not a bad person. You're a terrific person. You're my favourite person, but every once a while, you can be a real...." [ Quentin Tarantino

'Litrato': Choreography & costumes by Candice Adea

"It's hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember."

'Can't fight this feeling': Choreography & costumes by Christian LuckThe struggles between who you are and who are you.

'ALUMNA': Choreography & costumes by Polly Hilton"There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad." [ George Orwell , 1984]

'Just for Fun': Choreographer & costumes by Sandy Delasalle

Bringing back the Roaring '20s Gatsby style - with a French touch.

