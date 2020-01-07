THE BUREAU OF UNTOLD STORIES Sets Out To Save 1,000 Stories

The hit, family theatre production THE BUREAU OF UNTOLD STORIES, which has been touring the UK and Australia since 2018, will this year aim to save 1,000 stories from audience members across the world while on it's current international tour, starting with performances at Perth's Fringe World festival.

The interactive piece, which sees performers Sean and Hollie Bryan generate a series of new stories live on stage as detectives from an elite international agency, has always aimed to ignite the imaginations of young audiences throughout the performance, but the new goal will see them actively encourage audience members to harness their creativity before and after the show.

"We see a great deal of creativity in our audiences throughout the show, and we want to give them the opportunity to showcase their work to fellow creative people all over the world." says Sean Bryan. "We're always inspired by the amazing short stories children come up and tell us after the show, so we wanted to create a platform where others could see how wild and inventive these children are."

Audience members young and old are encouraged to write or draw a story and submit it either in person at an upcoming performance, where they'll also receive a free badge, or via the online portal on the Brymore Productions website, where they'll also find creative writing prompts if they need a little help. Stories will then be shared via the Brymore Productions social media channels, and if the goal of one thousand stories is reached a special collection of the works will then be published.

Filled with outrageous accents, live sound effects and some unconventional storytelling skills THE BUREAU OF UNTOLD STORIES sees detectives Dexter Sharpe and Poppy Hasluck on the trail of an elusive criminal mastermind stealing the world's stories, but with the help of the audience, they're going to get them back. The silly, sleuthing adventures of The Pink Panther meet the unpredictable hilarity of Whose Line Is It Anyway? in this imagination igniting, detective drama for the whole family from the team that the Winchester Discovery Centre described as "The masters of innovative, interactive and improvised children's theatre."

Upcoming Australian tour dates include Perth Fringe World from January 17-19, 2020, Adelaide Fringe from February 29 - March 16, 2020, and a Melbourne season to be announced.





