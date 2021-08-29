THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Stirling Theatre Next Month

Magnificently macabre and darkly humorous, The Addams Family Broadway musical is ready to spook up the stage at Stirling Theatre.

Written by Marshall Brickman, Rick Elice and Andrew Lippa, the story uses characters created by Charles Addams - but now Wednesday is all grown up and has fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family.

She confides in her father Gomez and begs him not to tell her mother, which means Gomez must do something he's never done before: keep a secret from his beloved Morticia.

"Wednesday's family tries to act normal when her boyfriend's parents come for dinner," director Fran Gordon said.

"The Addams family's ancestors are called upon to try and help the young couple achieve a love match.

"One of the biggest challenges with this show is trying to create all the areas in the house and graveyard on such a small stage."

Involved in theatre for many years, Fran's first acting experiences were in Merredin where she worked as a teacher.