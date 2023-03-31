Stephen Sanchez Upgrades Sydney and Melbourne Venues On June Headline Tour

Responding to incredible demand, Nashville-based artist Stephen Sanchez has upgraded the Sydney and Melbourne venues on his debut headline tour this June.

After an epic week down under promoting his hit single 'Until I Found You' and new single 'Evangeline', Sanchez's Sydney Oxford Art Factory and Melbourne The Espy dates completely sold out when they went on sale to the general public this afternoon.

Sanchez will now deliver his captivating live show to an expanded all-ages audience in Sydney, playing the Metro Theatre on Tuesday 6 June. He will also take in an upgraded night at Melbourne's 170 Russell on Monday 5 June and Brisbane's The Zoo on Thursday 8 June on his first ever headline run.

Tickets to the upgraded shows are on sale now.

After a wildly successful 2022, Stephen Sanchez is on a fast upward trajectory. The Platinum-certified star-on-the-rise transcends eras, writing the kind of songs that can play just as well from your parent's vintage record player as they could from the main stages of the world's major festivals.

As the story goes, Stephen Sanchez initially stirred up early buzz with his very first upload 'Lady By The Sea' going viral on social media and establishing rapport with audiences. Not long after, his original breakout 'Until I Found You' properly introduced a spirited signature style.

Anchored by a dreamy croon and breezy guitar wrapped in silky harmonies, 'Until I Found You' has accrued over 1 billion global streams between the original, piano version, and duet with pop singer and songwriter Em Beihold (whose version hit Top 10 on the Spotify Global chart). The song hit Top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, as his monthly listenership has grown to over 34 million on Spotify.

His voice has been described as "literal perfection, no flaws, crisp and powerful" (Echo), and the young artist counts the likes of Sir Elton John amongst his fans, the superstar professing, "I just fell in love with this song and his voice. It's such a brilliant song. It's a throwback to 1950's music."

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Stephen Sanchez live, on his debut Australia dates this June!