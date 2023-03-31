Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stephen Sanchez Upgrades Sydney and Melbourne Venues On June Headline Tour

Tickets to the upgraded shows are on sale now!

Mar. 31, 2023  
Stephen Sanchez Upgrades Sydney and Melbourne Venues On June Headline Tour

Responding to incredible demand, Nashville-based artist Stephen Sanchez has upgraded the Sydney and Melbourne venues on his debut headline tour this June.

After an epic week down under promoting his hit single 'Until I Found You' and new single 'Evangeline', Sanchez's Sydney Oxford Art Factory and Melbourne The Espy dates completely sold out when they went on sale to the general public this afternoon.

Sanchez will now deliver his captivating live show to an expanded all-ages audience in Sydney, playing the Metro Theatre on Tuesday 6 June. He will also take in an upgraded night at Melbourne's 170 Russell on Monday 5 June and Brisbane's The Zoo on Thursday 8 June on his first ever headline run.

Tickets to the upgraded shows are on sale now.

After a wildly successful 2022, Stephen Sanchez is on a fast upward trajectory. The Platinum-certified star-on-the-rise transcends eras, writing the kind of songs that can play just as well from your parent's vintage record player as they could from the main stages of the world's major festivals.

As the story goes, Stephen Sanchez initially stirred up early buzz with his very first upload 'Lady By The Sea' going viral on social media and establishing rapport with audiences. Not long after, his original breakout 'Until I Found You' properly introduced a spirited signature style.

Anchored by a dreamy croon and breezy guitar wrapped in silky harmonies, 'Until I Found You' has accrued over 1 billion global streams between the original, piano version, and duet with pop singer and songwriter Em Beihold (whose version hit Top 10 on the Spotify Global chart). The song hit Top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, as his monthly listenership has grown to over 34 million on Spotify.

His voice has been described as "literal perfection, no flaws, crisp and powerful" (Echo), and the young artist counts the likes of Sir Elton John amongst his fans, the superstar professing, "I just fell in love with this song and his voice. It's such a brilliant song. It's a throwback to 1950's music." 

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Stephen Sanchez live, on his debut Australia dates this June!





Soiree Cabaret And Kara Zmatiq Return To Sydney After A Sell Out Season At Sydney World Pr Photo
Soiree Cabaret And Kara Zmatiq Return To Sydney After A Sell Out Season At Sydney World Pride!
After sell-out shows during Sydney World Pride, Australia's Best Singing Drag Queen Kara Zmatiq returns to Sydney with Soiree Cabaret Productions alongside the best in circus, burlesque and dance!
Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees Announced Photo
Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees Announced
Telstra and The Australian Ballet have announced the five talented dancers selected as nominees for the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards. The announcement comes as the partners celebrate the 20th anniversary of these prestigious awards, and toast to one of the longest running arts partnerships in Australia of 39 years.
Casus Creations and Cluster Arts Present COLLISION at Riverside Theatres Photo
Casus Creations and Cluster Arts Present COLLISION at Riverside Theatres
Riverside Theatres, Casus Creations and Cluster Arts will present Collision at the Lennox Theatre in Riverside Theatres Parramatta, from the 30th to 31st March 2023.
Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula Present AIR TIME Photo
Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula Present AIR TIME
Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula will present the world premiere of Air Time, a stunning collision between wheels in motion and the elegant flow of dance and parkour, performing at Wollongong Town Hall from 20th to 22nd April. 

More Hot Stories For You


STORIES FROM THE VIOLINS OF HOPE Comes to Bondi Pavillion in MaySTORIES FROM THE VIOLINS OF HOPE Comes to Bondi Pavillion in May
March 30, 2023

Stories from the Violins of Hope is a new stage play which brings to life the powerful true stories of violins played during the Holocaust, in ghettos, forests and concentration camps. 
ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP To Tour Australia In 2023ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP To Tour Australia In 2023
March 20, 2023

This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices. Let Andrew teach you how to be CHEAP, for a modest fee.
THE TAP PACK Will Embark on Australian TourTHE TAP PACK Will Embark on Australian Tour
March 13, 2023

Following sold out houses and rave reviews on London's West End and in the USA, Australia's hottest tap dance sensation, THE TAP PACK, take their high-octane, tap comedy show around Australia from April 2023, with seasons in Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane and Sydney. Tickets are on sale now.
Photos: First Look at LUNENBURG at Harbour TheatrePhotos: First Look at LUNENBURG at Harbour Theatre
February 19, 2023

A MIX of mystery, comedy and romance is coming to Harbour Theatre. Written by Canada’s Norm Foster, Lunenburg is the story of a woman who, after her husband dies unexpectedly, discovers he owned a home in Nova Scotia she didn’t know existed. As she leaves Maine to unravel the mystery of her husband’s secret life in the town of Lunenberg, her best friend becomes romantically involved with the next-door neighbour. What follows is a tale of grief, secrets and acceptance – and a lot of flirtation. Check out the photos below!
Gray O'Brien Will Star In Perth Theatre's EDUCATING RITAGray O'Brien Will Star In Perth Theatre's EDUCATING RITA
February 13, 2023

Award-winning ex-Corrie favourite, Scottish film and television actor Gray O'Brien is taking on the iconic role of Frank in Perth Theatre's production of Educating Rita.
share