Spare Parts Puppet Theatre Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT This Month

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre presents an enchanting and uplifting childhood classic THE VELVETEEN RABBIT for the April school holidays with a centenary production that brims with hope, love, and adventure on its 100th Anniversary.

Written in 1922 in the wake of the post-World War I Spanish 'flu' and scarlet fever epidemics, THE VELVETEEN RABBIT explores the special imaginary relationship between a child and a toy rabbit (who desperately wants to be 'Real') and celebrates the power of belief, love and loyalty in coping with challenges and adversity.

Artistic Director of Spare Parts, Philip Mitchell said that this emotional story about the power of the imagination is a story for our time as we endure the pandemic and the hidden legacies of isolation, such as hopelessness and loneliness but also resilience.

Margery Williams 1922 classic story, adapted by Greg Lissaman is retold by Spare Parts in a celebrated production directed by Philip Mitchell (The One Who Planted Trees, Beanstalk) and designed by Zoe Atkinson (Tom Vickers and the Extraordinary Adventure of his Missing Sock, The Bunyip of Berkeley's Creek) that brings the famous story and unforgettable characters to life for an inspirational and emotional experience the whole family can share.

This 100-year-old classic resonates down the years with its uplifting story of belief and make-believe that suggests that anything is possible if you believe in it enough, Philip Mitchell said.

"THE VELVETEEN RABBIT is the perfect experience for the whole family to share together. It will cast a spell on you and linger in your mind and heart and spark many important conversations with your child long after you leave the theatre."

In the hands of a cast of highly experienced performers, Michael Barlow (Carnival of Animals, Fox), Bec Bradley (The One Who Planted Trees, Blueback) and Nick Pages-Oliver (The One Who Planted Trees, Miss Lily's Fabulous Feather Boa), and newcomer Louis Spencer, Margery Williams' enchanting story, which inspired the Hollywood blockbuster Toy Story movies, becomes an engrossing theatrical production and an emotional journey all ages can enjoy and share together.

The show runs for 50 minutes and is perfect for children aged 5 and above. The season runs from April 4 to 23 at Spare Parts home theatre in Fremantle with shows daily at 10am and 1pm from Monday to Saturday, and twilight performances at 6.30pm Thursday, April 14 and Friday April 22 (no shows on Sundays and Public Holidays).

Book with confidence: if a performance is cancelled or you become unwell due to COVID-19, our friendly staff will help find a solution to either credit, refund or exchange your tickets.

Founded in 1981, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre is Australia's champion of puppetry and a leader in puppetry internationally. The award-winning company presents seasons annually at its home theatre in Fremantle, tours regionally, nationally, and internationally and provides unique opportunities for the development of emergent and established puppetry artists.

The company's annual program reaches more than 100,000 audience members and participants. 2021 marked the company's 40th anniversary with two world premieres and unique community celebrations supported by Lotterywest.

CREDITS

Director Philip Mitchell

Adapting Writer Greg Lissaman

Designer Zoe Atkinson

Composer Lee Buddle

Lighting Designer Graham Walne

Puppet Construction Jiri Zmitko

Stage Manager Jackson Harrison

PERFORMERS

Michael Barlow

Rebecca Bradley

Nick Pages-Oliver

Louis Spencer

PRODUCTION HISTORY

2022 Return 'centenary' season

2017 Return season

2013 Return season

2009 Return season and WA state tour

2006 Sydney Opera House season

2006 Return Season

2005 World Premiere season

Ages: 5+ and families