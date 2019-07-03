Southern Cross Soloists Announce New Host Maps And Journeys Concert QPAC

Returning to Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Concert Hall for the second time this year, following their sell-out performance of Lunar New Year in February, the Southern Cross Soloists (SXS) are delighted to announce ABC Classic's Lucas Burns will join them onstage as they navigate by land, sea and sky through music with Maps and Journeys on Sunday 21 July.

The ABC Classic presenter and producer will replace ABC Radio presenter Ed Ayres as narrator who, due to unforeseen circumstances, is now unable to host this concert.

Renowned for his work with ABC Classic producing concert recordings from Queensland, Burns will join musician Chris Williams (trumpet, didgeridoo), as the Soloists' guest artists for Maps and Journeys, which is presented in association with Queensland Music Festival.

Exploring the rich astronomical traditions and navigational abilities of Indigenous Australians and the star navigation of early European explorers, the music and Burns' insightful narration will bring together both cultures in a concert like no other.

Maps and Journeys will also feature a world premiere of a new work called 'Ginan', the name given to the smallest Southern Cross star by the Wardaman People of Northern Territory, which was officially recognised in 2017 as the star's name by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), to acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait astronomy.

One of Australia's leading chamber ensembles, the Soloists are each uniquely talented musicians and are renowned for their exploration of musical boundaries and enriching performances.

Join the Soloists as they chart a new musical voyage in the second concert in their 2019 Concert Series program at QPAC, Maps and Journeys on Sunday 21 July 2019 at 3.00pm.

Southern Cross Soloists are supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.





