Russell Howard Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2024

After the global success of his second Netflix special Lubricant (streaming now), over 1 billion views on social media worldwide including 500+ million views spawned from six seasons of The Russell Howard Hour, and selling over 250,000 tickets over 100+ gigs in the UK alone with his brand-new show Russell Howard Live, British stand-up Russell Howard announces his eagerly anticipated return to Australia in February 2024.

As we reel from one global crisis to the next, Russell is set to put the world to rights in his own uniquely hilarious way. Kicking off at Sydney's Aware Super Theatre on 15th February, followed by Newcastle's Civic Theatre, Wollongong's Town Hall, Canberra's Royal Theatre, Melbourne's Palais Theatre, Adelaide's AEC Theatre, Perth's Riverside Theatre, Geelong's Costa Hall, Brisbane's Convention Centre and concludes at the Gold Coast's Star Theatre on 4th March.

Selling over 300,000 tickets, Russell's previous third and biggest sell-out world tour to date, Respite, saw him play the UK, USA, Europe, Australia and New Zealand taking him to 79 cities, across 24 countries in 3 continents in total. During this tour, after gaining special permission from the New Zealand government, Russell became the first comedian from the Northern Hemisphere to perform in the country since the global lockdown.

The tour concluded with Russell taping his second Netflix special, Lubricant which is streaming internationally, now. The accompanying documentary Until The Wheels Come Off follows his attempts to keep performing throughout the Covid 19 pandemic. Following Lubricant's release, Russell became the sole comedian to have two of the top ten most-streamed specials across all platforms in the UK.

Russell was most recently on our screens sharing his takes on stories dominating the cultural zeitgeist with the sixth series of The Russell Howard Hour. Every episode is available to watch worldwide on Russell's YouTube channel, with over 1.4 million subscribers. The show features in-depth interviews, with an array of fascinating guests including Greta Thunberg, Ed SHeeran, Matthew McConaughey, Naomi Klein, Jim Carrey, Brian Cox and Elizabeth Banks. It immediately became one of Sky's most successful entertainment series when it launched and has also gone on to see huge success online with over 500 million views on social media.

Following a staggering number of viral videos, Russell has over 1 billion total views and 9 million followers on social media. His TikTok channel attracted over 100k followers within 48 hours of launching and is currently tracking over 1.5 million followers, with over 262 million views including a video featuring a flustered Robert Irwin gaining over 9.3 million views and a clip of Russell and Greta Thunberg chatting to kids about climate change gaining over 14.7 million views.

Tour Dates

Sydney Aware Super Theatre Thursday 15 February

Newcastle Civic Theatre Saturday 17 February

Wollongong Town Hall Sunday 18 February

Canberra Royal Theatre Tuesday 20 February

Melbourne Palais Theatre Wednesday 21 February

Adelaide Aec Theatre Sunday 25 February

Perth Riverside Theatre Tuesday 27 February

Geelong Costa Hall Saturday 2 March

Brisbane Convention Centre Sunday 3 March

Gold Coast Star Theatre Monday 4 March