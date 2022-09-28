Review: SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at Regal Theatre

Many moons ago I asked a friend for recommendations of good musicals, and they immediately suggested SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL. Having finally had the chance to see it thanks to HAMA Productions school holiday show, I can readily see why my friend answered so quickly, and Seussical immediately becomes one of my favourites on the back of a wonderful retelling with top quality cast and staging.

Indeed, the source material is as much a hint at this show's broad appeal as anything. The works of Dr Seuss, favourites of many children worldwide, are familiar to many adults who grew up with them, and the rhymes, simple as they are, often create complex themes and throw humour that one only really gets when they revisit it as an adult. As such, it is easy to say that SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL has quite literally something for everyone.

Whilst the range of sources is broad- I can barely name 10 Dr Seuss stories and yet over 40 find their way into the show- the setting is immediately recognisable. Bryan Woltjen designed a set that immediately took the audience into the stories, and there is a hint of the joy and love the creatives feel for Dr Seuss in every part of this show. The choreography by Natalia Separovich makes wonderful use of the space, and whilst the dancers were well drilled in their moves and executed flawlessly, there was also a touch of whimsy in the dances. Nicole Marrington's costumes are eye-catching and unique whilst also clearly harking to their characters, and Manuao Ta Atonga's makeup work ranges from monochrome to deep and layered, ensuring that one cannot escape the feeling that everyone had a great deal of fun putting this together.

Mike Nayar brings so much energy and joy to the role of The Cat In The Hat that one feels he was born to play it. Mia Simonette made a wonderful Maysie La Bird, Tahlia Loren Gibbs brings a big voice to Sour Kangaroo, and it was a treat to see youngster Jack Sharma (alternating with Peter Counsel) as Jo Jo. Paige Fallu is a vocal coach, and her performance as Yertle the Turtle really showed off her credentials and skills. Brandyn Kaczmarczyk was an excellent anchor as Horton, the de facto main character of the show; he has a stage presence that perfectly fits the elephant costume. Whilst Georgia Rodgers was ill for the first few shows and unable to take her part as Gertrude McFuzz, the show lost nothing with Bella Minnitti stepping straight into the role and performing excellently. It says plenty about both actors that the understudy was a highlight of the show, and I imagine we'll see Minnitti in more and more roles in future.

I have previously lauded both Georgia Unsworth and Tate Bennett for their abilities to win over an audience, and their performances as Mrs and Mr Mayor respectively were of course no exception, drawing as much laughter and joy from the adults in the audience as from the children. Tabitha Kerlin, Claudia Haines-Cappeau, and Sophie Sutton were excellent Bird Girls, whilst the Wickersham Brothers (played by Zac McCulloch, Ethan Churchill, and Calen Simpson) were hilarious additions.

It is great to see a show for the whole family during the school holidays, and SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL perfectly suits the sunny change. It is near impossible to leave the theatre without a smile on your face, and the energy and enthusiasm with which the cast and creatives deliver it stays with you- along with the catchy songs- long after you leave.

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL is at The Regal Theatre until October 2, with a variety of kid-friendly show times. Tickets and more information from Ticketek.

Pictures thanks to HAMA Productions.