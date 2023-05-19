Review: MONO at His Majesty's Theatre

Hilarious show of monologues showcases three of Australia's best entertainers

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre Photo 2 Review: COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre
Interview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre Photo 3 Interview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre
Review: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre Centre Photo 4 Review: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre Centre

Review: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre Centre

Monologues have been a central part of theatre for as long as there has been theatre, so what better way for three expert entertainers to show off their skills? Written by famed comedy writer Angus FitzSimons, MONO delivers nine superb monologues by three brilliant comedians to make you laugh and smile, whilst providing the rare opportunity to see three masters of comedy and entertainment meeting right at the junction of the two.

Angus FitzSimons has an impressive history of comedy writing, and therefore it's little surprise to walk into the theatre and hear laughter ringing around, although in this instance the house lights were still up and the stage unlit. The free program offers plenty of FitzSimons' signature wit and warms the audience perfectly for the show to come. Indeed, the individual skits, each around 10 minutes long, are perfectly curated to warm the audience as the jokes quickly increase in frequency. There are very few props in MONO besides a lectern that features in a majority of the sketches, and therefore the show is very much about the words and delivery. Needless to say with these three talents that they use the words to create every scene and feeling to set up the laughs.

Emily Taheny opens the show as the headmistress of St Garbadines, gently leading the audience from what could be the sort of speech a headmistress gives to quickly bringing the laughs. Taheny is a talented character actor and shows off her many skills throughout the show as the headmistress, a new age spiritualist, and a drunk mum at a wedding. The way she delivers each joke suits her characters perfectly, and she ensures each punchline hits truly.

Review: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre Centre

John Wood, a giant of Australian drama, slots into a comedic personality effortlessly. Indeed, it may be the way the audience recognises him from his dramatic roles that makes his comedy that bit more valuable. Wood's characters- a poet, an auctioneer, and a policeman- are all driven by the character being unaware of the absurdity of the situation they're in, and Wood delivers each character perfectly.

Max Gillies is a legend of Australian comedy and is well known for his character acting, however the show loses nothing when his first role (a conductor) is silent. In a show that relies on nothing but the comedians and their skills, Gillies' physical comedy is simply flawless and sets perfectly against Angus FitzSimons' narration. Gillies then goes on to play a priest delivering a truly hilarious sermon, before delivering another silent character touring an art gallery, with the voice in Gillies' head providing narration. Again, Gillies blends physical comedy with perfect comic timing.

Writer, director and narrator Angus FitzSimons gives each character little beyond a costume to work with, and each performer well and truly makes it work. The show is easily able to lean on the talents of each performer, and the rapid fire jokes leave the audience truly breathless at times. Particularly refreshing (and rare) in a pure comedy show, there is very little in the way of expletives, with each performer using their array of talents to bring 90 minutes of entertainment. It is such a treat to be able to see three entertainers at the tops of their fields, and these three will leave you laughing and smiling from this show of pure comedy.

MONO is at His Majesty's Theatre until May 21st. Tickets and more information (and a few more neat quips) from Mono: The Show.

Tickets available from His Majesty's Theatre.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Perth

THE SNOW Makes Professional Australian Premiere in July Photo
THE SNOW Makes Professional Australian Premiere in July

‘The Snow’ by acclaimed playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer has its professional Australian premiere at the Studio Underground from 4 to 16 July. Whimsical and humorous, dark, and mysterious, heartfelt, and sincere, this play weaves a fantastical Grimmsian tale for the entire family.

Review: COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre Photo
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre

COME FROM AWAY is the heart warming true story of people opening their homes, lives and hearts to complete strangers as happened when many planes with thousands of passengers were diverted on September 11, 2001. Following a blockbuster East coast run (with a few diversions) it has finally landed in Perth to provide some feel-good and fun.

Review: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre Centre Photo
Review: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre Centre

THE BLEEDING TREE debuted in 2014 and immediately met critical acclaim, winning a heap of awards, and has impressed and confronted audiences throughout Australia. After a successful Blue Room Theatre in 2021, this iteration of the show has been expanded and enhanced for a run in Stuio Underground, a setting which suits the play perfectly.

CRASH Comes to The Blue Room Theatre This Month Photo
CRASH Comes to The Blue Room Theatre This Month

A 15-show season of Sisterhood of the Travelling Lighter is coming to The Blue Room Theatre this Annual Season, to theatrically portray the unique lens of womanhood and explores a rich tapestry of connection and love.


From This Author - David Bravos

I sit in the small field of miners who enjoy theatre. My love began when The Phantom of the Opera toured, and I dragged my new girlfriend along. Interest in one show became an interest in many, as the... (read more about this author)

Review: COME FROM AWAY at Crown TheatreReview: COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre
Review: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre CentreReview: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre Centre
Interview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown TheatreInterview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre
Review: THE MOUSETRAP At His Majesty's TheaterReview: THE MOUSETRAP At His Majesty's Theater

Videos

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
View all Videos

Australia - Perth SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STRICTLY BALLROOM
The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale (5/31-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HMS Pinafore
Dolphin Theatre (5/18-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You