Review: MARY POPPINS at Crown Theatre

A world of whimsy and wonder await in this take on the classic

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Comes to Australia Photo 1 DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Comes to Australia
The Australian Ballet Reveals Lineup For 2024 Season Photo 2 The Australian Ballet Reveals Lineup For 2024 Season
NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre This Month Photo 3 NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre This Month
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

Review: MARY POPPINS at Crown Theatre

A world of whimsy and magic awaits you at Crown Theatre, with MARY POPPINS floating in holding her umbrella to inject fun and wonder into a night at the theatre. The timeless story- originally a book from Australian-born P L Travers before becoming a Julie Andrews classic film- is brought to the stage with charm, adding songs and telling a different story than the one we may be most familiar with. MARY POPPINS is a captivating and charming show, brought to life with wonderful acting, dancing and singing. 

Review: MARY POPPINS at Crown Theatre

In the title role of Mary Poppins is Stefanie Jones. In a show that sticks closer to the books than the movie (indeed, P L Travers made the creation of a stage show conditional on a closer adherenmce to the books and a deviation from themes of the movie), Jones’ Mary is more refined and regimented than the version we may know. She very much makes the part her own, portraying a firm and confident nanny who is able to effortlessly make others bend to her will whilst embedding in the other characters the morals which underpin the show. Jones is an outstanding Poppins and a perfect singing voice ticks another box for an already excellent lead performer. Changing professions on a whim is Jack Chambers as Bert. Chambers immediately impresses with his warm and kind demeanour, aided by excellent vocals. His suitability for the role very much comes to the fore in the many impressive dance sequences he’s a part of. His performance starts impressive and builds to stunning.

Review: MARY POPPINS at Crown Theatre
Jack Chambers as Bert

The role of Mr Banks is expanded and in fact his story arc is more central to this plot. Filling such a demanding role is Tom Wren, and it’s an absolute delight to see him so brilliantly express the evolution from a devotee of “precision and order” to more of a free spirit. Equally impressive- although in a more reserved role than we know- is Lucy Maunder as Mrs Banks. An outspoken suffragette in the movie, she is reduced to a former actress in the show. However, that does not at all detract from Maunder’s performance, a heartfelt Being Mrs Banks showcasing an outstanding vocal performance and one of the highlights of the show. The roles of Jane and Michael, the Banks children, are played by a rotating cast of youngsters, and if the performances on opening night were anything to go by, it’s a talented pool. Both children delivered their lines with confidence and outstanding timing, and their dancing skill matched the seasoned adults around them.

Review: MARY POPPINS at Crown Theatre
MARY POPPINS is full of spectacular staging and a touch of magic

In a ensemble full of outstanding performers (many of whom having lead role experience), but Patti Newton is a particular highlight as the Bird lady. With intonation and expression perfect for the part, you may find yourself seeing if you have tuppence to give her. Stephen Anderson is another standout, capturing the joyful obsessiveness of the Park keeper wonderfully.

 Outstanding performances aside, MARY POPPINS is also home to some brilliant staging, and some of the most impressive dances and stunts you’re likely to see on any stage anywhere. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious is a joyful fusion of colour, sound and dancing, whilst Step In Time is simply brilliant, and a sight to behold in itself. Some genuine magic and stage trickery seem almost indulgent to a show that has everything, and ensures that MARY POPPINS is a magical experience not to be missed.

MARY POPPINS is at Crown Theatre until October 22nd. Tickets and more information from Mary Poppins Australia.

Photos Credit: Daniel Boud.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Perth

1
Scottish Star Joins FARM HALL Premiere In Perth Theatre Photo
Scottish Star Joins FARM HALL Premiere In Perth Theatre

Following its London opening earlier this year, the world premiere production of Farm Hall will have its Scottish premiere at Perth Theatre from Tuesday 3 until Saturday 7 October.

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre This Month Photo
NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre This Month

Murder, theft, adultery, black pudding – and a fair amount of stupidity – is coming to Stirling Theatre. It’s all part of the comedy Not A Clue, the latest offering from Perth playwright Bob Charteris.  Learn more about the play here!

4
Cast Announced For The Gaiety, Perth Theatre And Cumbernauld Theatre Companys Co-Productio Photo
Cast Announced For The Gaiety, Perth Theatre And Cumbernauld Theatre Company's Co-Production TALLY'S BLOOD

The Gaiety, Ayr, Perth Theatre and Cumbernauld Theatre Company have announced the cast for their co-production of Ann Marie Di Mambro's Tally's Blood.

From This Author - David Bravos

I sit in the small field of miners who enjoy theatre. My love began when The Phantom of the Opera toured, and I dragged my new girlfriend along. Interest in one show became an interest in many, as the... (read more about this author)

Review: CATASTROPHES at PICAReview: CATASTROPHES at PICA
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Crown TheatreReview: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Crown Theatre
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Royale Theatre At Planet RoyaleReview: A CHORUS LINE at Royale Theatre At Planet Royale
Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU at Regal TheatreReview: WE WILL ROCK YOU at Regal Theatre

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Australia - Perth SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Black Swan Production Dirty Birds By Hayley McElhinney and Mandy McElhinney
State Theatre Centre of WA (11/18-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Architect of the Invisible
State Theatre Centre of WA (10/11-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Taking Liberty
WA Maritime Museum (9/16-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA presents Marrugeku's Jurrunga Ngan-ga [Straight Talk]
State Theatre Centre of WA (9/15-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruddigore ~ presented by Gilbert & Sullivan WA
Dolphin Theatre (10/05-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You