Review: MARY POPPINS at Crown Theatre

A world of whimsy and magic awaits you at Crown Theatre, with MARY POPPINS floating in holding her umbrella to inject fun and wonder into a night at the theatre. The timeless story- originally a book from Australian-born P L Travers before becoming a Julie Andrews classic film- is brought to the stage with charm, adding songs and telling a different story than the one we may be most familiar with. MARY POPPINS is a captivating and charming show, brought to life with wonderful acting, dancing and singing.

In the title role of Mary Poppins is Stefanie Jones. In a show that sticks closer to the books than the movie (indeed, P L Travers made the creation of a stage show conditional on a closer adherenmce to the books and a deviation from themes of the movie), Jones’ Mary is more refined and regimented than the version we may know. She very much makes the part her own, portraying a firm and confident nanny who is able to effortlessly make others bend to her will whilst embedding in the other characters the morals which underpin the show. Jones is an outstanding Poppins and a perfect singing voice ticks another box for an already excellent lead performer. Changing professions on a whim is Jack Chambers as Bert. Chambers immediately impresses with his warm and kind demeanour, aided by excellent vocals. His suitability for the role very much comes to the fore in the many impressive dance sequences he’s a part of. His performance starts impressive and builds to stunning.

Jack Chambers as Bert

The role of Mr Banks is expanded and in fact his story arc is more central to this plot. Filling such a demanding role is Tom Wren, and it’s an absolute delight to see him so brilliantly express the evolution from a devotee of “precision and order” to more of a free spirit. Equally impressive- although in a more reserved role than we know- is Lucy Maunder as Mrs Banks. An outspoken suffragette in the movie, she is reduced to a former actress in the show. However, that does not at all detract from Maunder’s performance, a heartfelt Being Mrs Banks showcasing an outstanding vocal performance and one of the highlights of the show. The roles of Jane and Michael, the Banks children, are played by a rotating cast of youngsters, and if the performances on opening night were anything to go by, it’s a talented pool. Both children delivered their lines with confidence and outstanding timing, and their dancing skill matched the seasoned adults around them.

MARY POPPINS is full of spectacular staging and a touch of magic

In a ensemble full of outstanding performers (many of whom having lead role experience), but Patti Newton is a particular highlight as the Bird lady. With intonation and expression perfect for the part, you may find yourself seeing if you have tuppence to give her. Stephen Anderson is another standout, capturing the joyful obsessiveness of the Park keeper wonderfully.

Outstanding performances aside, MARY POPPINS is also home to some brilliant staging, and some of the most impressive dances and stunts you’re likely to see on any stage anywhere. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious is a joyful fusion of colour, sound and dancing, whilst Step In Time is simply brilliant, and a sight to behold in itself. Some genuine magic and stage trickery seem almost indulgent to a show that has everything, and ensures that MARY POPPINS is a magical experience not to be missed.

MARY POPPINS is at Crown Theatre until October 22nd. Tickets and more information from Mary Poppins Australia.

Photos Credit: Daniel Boud.