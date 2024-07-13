Review: GREASE THE MUSICAL at Crown Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It is almost a part of growing up that one gets to know Grease very well. The movie has remained firmly in the public consciousness and on TV and theater rotation since its release nearly 50 years ago, the songs are everywhere (the Grease mega-mix being a dance floor staple), whilst the musical undergoes many varied iterations. The latest performance sees a sharper and brighter update whilst featuring the same songs and energy that allow GREASE THE MUSICAL to endure.

The lead roles in this production are played by up-and-comers of Australian theater, with Joseph Spanti as Danny and Annelise Hall as Sandy. Hall’s vocals are stunning throughout whilst she also drives the main character arc. Reviews of Spanti have been strong, and indeed if the excellent performance of understudy Fabian Andres is anything to go by, you’re in for a treat whoever you see. Perth local Mackenzie Dunn is an excellent Rizzo, delivering the sharp and funny lines with perfection, whilst Brianna Bishop is perfectly clueless as Marty. Crowd favourite Frenchy is played exquisitely by Catty Hamilton, and Caitlin Spears makes an excellent Jan.

One of the outstanding performances of the show was Keanu Gonzales as Kenickie, with stage presence and flawless moves that perfectly fit the cool character. Tom Davis is a perfect Doody, with his performance of ‘Those Magic Changes’ being a delightful taste of whats to come in the show. Harry Targett’s portrayal of Sonny demands attention, with many of the shows lighter moments falling on his shoulders, and Andy Seymour plays Roger excellently. Gareth Isaac is one to watch, with his brilliant portrayal of the hapless Eugene, alongside Lucy Fraser bringing plenty of energy and exuberance to the role of Patty.

Whilst there’s plenty to love in the main cast, this production of GREASE THE MUSICAL sure packs a great deal of star power. Jay Laga’aia’s deep tones underscore much of the show as radio presenter Vince Fontaine, and his stage presence and ability perfectly suit the confident and famous character. In a special treat given to few, Marcia Hines gets a couple of songs in as the Teen Angel. This character deviates somewhat from the Teen Angel’s in other iterations of Grease, but it is perfectly suited to Hines whose vocals are world famous for good reason. The incomparable Patti Newton shines as Miss Lynch, leaving a firm impression with her presence.

The set design by James Browne is of particular note. Largely driven by two bleachers with four aspects each that can represent the many scenes of the show, the differing sets move swiftly and each new location has its own charm. Eric Giancola’s choreography brilliantly brings out the strengths of the cast, however some performers appearing in one song dancing like their over-enthusiastic and awkward teenage characters before reappearing in the next song as a polished ensemble is sometimes too jarring to ignore. That being said, there are several large pieces of choreography that are a joy to watch.

It is increasingly difficult to ignore that the body of work contains themes and beliefs that hardly belong in the 1950s and certainly have little place in the contemporary setting. This show, to its credit, has dispensed with some particularly problematic lines and plot points, however it pointedly kept some outdated themes and jokes in, whilst not replacing those it took out with other jokes or plot points. The result is character arcs and plot moments that are inexplicable in the setting they’re presented

At the end of the day, though, you don’t see GREASE THE MUSICAL for the plot. This production is full of stars that are a joy to see whenever they grace the stage, and plenty of young performers who are on their own paths to stardom. You’ll tap your feet, you’ll sing along, and you might even get the opportunity to get up and dance to this energetic and polished production.

GREASE THE MUSICAL is at Crown Theatre Perth until July 28th, before heading to Adelaide and onto Brisbane. Tickets and more information from GREASE THE MUSICAL Australia.

Photos thanks to Jeff Busby.

