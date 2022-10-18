Review: BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE at Subiaco Arts Centre

The notion of barracking for the umpire- the title itself steeped in the family history of writer Andrea Gibbs- invites a different perspective of Aussie rules football. Indeed, the crux of the story puts AFL in a different light, one that is swiftly becoming worryingly relevant. This heart-warming and humourous look at country life is a gorgeous debut play from the multi-talented Andrea Gibbs, and one that offers plenty for theatre fans and sports fans alike.

BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE is set in the country town of Donnybrook, about 200 kms out of Perth. Growing up in the country myself, the set- 1980s country chic- was immediately recognizable and homely. Costume and set designer Sara Chirichilli really channeled the time and place in making a setting that immediately takes you to the time and location. The plot itself leans on many familiar points; it tells of town legend Doug Williams, in line for a lifetime achievement award from the footy club that holds him as dearly as he holds it, and his family reunite for the occasion. It becomes apparent that football has taken its toll on Doug, and the family- dysfunctional at the best of times- come to terms with this as well as coming to terms with their own relationships and their relationship with the town and football itself.

Doug is beautifully portrayed by Steve La Marquand. La Marquand is well known for his tough characters, and whilst toughness is deep in Doug's fabric, the toll football took on Doug's body and mind is steadily teased out by Le Marquand, showing the all too familiar feeling of a loving family person steadily losing touch with reality. His loving wife Delveen is brilliantly portrayed by Pippa Grandison, who perfectly portrays the loyal, worn down wife, left to keep her husband, and indeed her family, together. The children returning to the town complete the puzzle wonderfully, with Ebony McGuire illustrating her personal and professional reckoning with reality as budding sports journalist Mena, rising AFL star Ben is brilliantly played by Ian Wilkes who conveys a steady falling out of love with the game as he is forced to confront its realities, and Charaine- the child who never left the small town- played by Jo Morris, whose attitude towards footy and the town itself jars the family at first but becomes perfectly understandable as the play goes on.

Joel Jackson doubles as the cliché small town football coach and Ben's team-mate Eckhart. His double act provides comedy and detachment from the plot, but his characters, too, end up being drawn in by the inescapable reality of constant head knocks. Michael Abercromby makes a wonderful touchstone in his hearty portrayal of Tom, ensuring the seriousness of the matter is clear whilst adding some humour and warmth.

Director Clare Watson does an outstanding job of bringing everything together, ensuring there is feeling and heart in the whole show. Sound designer and composer Joe Paradise Lui delivers a soundtrack that is haunting and warming in equal measure. Michael Carmody designs video that enhance the on stage action perfectly and allow what is talked about to sit clearer in the audience's eye.

This is the first play Andrea Gibbs, and she happily discusses how it is autobiographical. This much is clear, with love and family being clear themes throughout, wonderfully interwoven with the ugly side of small-town life and AFL. There is much to be discussed about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), with former Eagles player Daniel Venables being a contemporary illustration of how far sports have to go in terms of understanding and caring for head injuries. The effects of constant head knocks are better understood now, with more research going into it and former players being more open about it. As a way of kickstarting the conversation, BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE is perfect, with humour and warmth scattered throughout for good measure.

BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE is at Subiaco Arts Centre until October 23. Tickets and more information from The Black Swan Theatre Company.

Photos thanks to Daniel J Grant