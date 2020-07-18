Joseph Calleja Comes to Perth Concert Hall in September 2021

Joseph Calleja is coming to Perth Concert Hall on September 1, 2021. The concert was originally scheduled for October 13, 2020.

Joseph Calleja is one of the most exciting lyric tenors in the world today. Blessed with a golden-age voice that routinely inspires comparisons to legendary singers from earlier eras, Calleja is now a superstar in all the greatest opera houses and concert halls.

His extensive discography includes a thrilling Verdi album and a hugely popular tribute to Mario Lanza, whilst his performance of Puccini's famous Nessun Dorma at The Last Night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall was nothing short of electrifying. In this, his eagerly anticipated debut Australian tour, the Maltese born singer described as the young Pavarotti will be joined by two of Australia's best-loved artists, soprano Amelia Farrugia, who is also of Maltese heritage, and internationally acclaimed pianist Piers Lane, in an unforgettable performance.

Running Times

Starts 7:30pm

Interval 8:20pm

Second Half 8:40pm

Finish 9:30pm*

*Times are approximate and subject to change at any time.

Food & Beverages

A 'Grab and Go' menu will be available pre-show at this event.

Meals you will often find at this station range from curries, braises, gourmet burgers and substantial salads, right through to lighter options such as sushi, special fries and gourmet pies.

The menu will be uploaded to this event page closer to the event.

Learn more at https://www.perthconcerthall.com.au/events/event/joseph-calleja-n.

