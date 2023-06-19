Immersive MEDUSA Experience Comes to Northbridge in August

MEDUSA is a powerful original immersive performance based on the mythology surrounding the gorgon Medusa. Many people do not know how Medusa became this infamous monster. MEDUSA tells the whole story, reimagined in a contemporary world and set in the modern temple - a club. Feet First Collective explores confronting themes of sexual assault, victim testimony, power and accountability. This work will speak to those engaged in social politics, contemporary theatre, Greek mythology and immersive artistic experiences. For four nights only at The Rechabite, Northbridge, 3 to 6 August 2023.

Feet First Collective known for its larger scale immersive works Frankenstein and S-27 and finely etched miniature This Is Where We Live which toured to Melbourne in 2022 to critical acclaim. MEDUSA is the company’s most ambitious work to date, offering the opportunity for the company’s theatrically bold and physically inventive style to reach new heights.

Producer and Director Teresa Izzard says: “The impetus for this work was my fascination with the striking image of Medusa. Delving into this ancient tale and uncovering its contemporary resonances in the area of sexual assault, patriarchal structures and the pursuit of justice has transcended my expectations. As a group we ask: can we as individuals find the courage to speak out and be the catalyst for societal change? We want MEDUSA to be an engrossing and memorable theatrical experience that will provoke personal reflection and start conversations.”

MEDUSA sees the company takes over the Main Hall of The Rechabite. The audience is invited to become a patron of The Temple, a club run by the Goddess Athena. Their night out begins by them witnessing the world of Athena’s club, meeting her star Medusa and business partner and nemesis Poseidon. Into the club comes Andromeda, a princess whose family sacrificed her to keep Poseidon happy. Then something goes terribly wrong – and Medusa is exiled. In the wake of this we meet Perseus, a heroic traveller from another realm, join him on his quest and follow it to its unexpected end.