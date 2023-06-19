Immersive MEDUSA Experience Comes to Northbridge in August

The event runs 3-6 August 2023.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
SEVEN LITTLE AUSTRALIANS Comes to Stirling Theatre in July Photo 2 SEVEN LITTLE AUSTRALIANS Comes to Stirling Theatre in July
Terry Pratchett's THE TRUTH Comes to Perth Photo 3 Terry Pratchett's THE TRUTH Comes to Perth
ESCALATE Takes The Art Of Juggling To New Heights At This Year's Edinburgh Fringe Photo 4 ESCALATE Takes The Art Of Juggling To New Heights At This Year's Edinburgh Fringe

Immersive MEDUSA Experience Comes to Northbridge in August

MEDUSA is a powerful original immersive performance based on the mythology surrounding the gorgon Medusa. Many people do not know how Medusa became this infamous monster. MEDUSA tells the whole story, reimagined in a contemporary world and set in the modern temple - a club. Feet First Collective explores confronting themes of sexual assault, victim testimony, power and accountability. This work will speak to those engaged in social politics, contemporary theatre, Greek mythology and immersive artistic experiences. For four nights only at The Rechabite, Northbridge, 3 to 6 August 2023.

Feet First Collective known for its larger scale immersive works Frankenstein and S-27 and finely etched miniature This Is Where We Live which toured to Melbourne in 2022 to critical acclaim. MEDUSA is the company’s most ambitious work to date, offering the opportunity for the company’s theatrically bold and physically inventive style to reach new heights.

Producer and Director Teresa Izzard says: “The impetus for this work was my fascination with the striking image of Medusa. Delving into this ancient tale and uncovering its contemporary resonances in the area of sexual assault, patriarchal structures and the pursuit of justice has transcended my expectations. As a group we ask: can we as individuals find the courage to speak out and be the catalyst for societal change? We want MEDUSA to be an engrossing and memorable theatrical experience that will provoke personal reflection and start conversations.”

MEDUSA sees the company takes over the Main Hall of The Rechabite. The audience is invited to become a patron of The Temple, a club run by the Goddess Athena. Their night out begins by them witnessing the world of Athena’s club, meeting her star Medusa and business partner and nemesis Poseidon. Into the club comes Andromeda, a princess whose family sacrificed her to keep Poseidon happy. Then something goes terribly wrong – and Medusa is exiled. In the wake of this we meet Perseus, a heroic traveller from another realm, join him on his quest and follow it to its unexpected end.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Perth

1
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Reveal 2023 July-December Program Photo
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Reveal 2023 July-December Program

Hot on the heels of their most successful year in 2022-2023, Perth Theatre and Concert Hall are launching their July to December season brochure, along with a new look for the team!

2
Immersive MEDUSA Experience Comes to Northbridge in August Photo
Immersive MEDUSA Experience Comes to Northbridge in August

This work will speak to those engaged in social politics, contemporary theatre, Greek mythology and immersive artistic experiences. For four nights only at The Rechabite, Northbridge, 3 to 6 August 2023.

3
Terry Pratchetts THE TRUTH Comes to Perth Photo
Terry Pratchett's THE TRUTH Comes to Perth

A story about corruption and freedom of the media comes alive in a production of Terry Pratchett's The Truth this June and July. 

4
ESCALATE Takes The Art Of Juggling To New Heights At This Years Edinburgh Fringe Photo
ESCALATE Takes The Art Of Juggling To New Heights At This Year's Edinburgh Fringe

ESCALATE takes the art of juggling to new heights at this year's Edinburgh Fringe at Underbelly George Square - Udderbelly (Venue 300), 2-28 August (except 14, 21) at 16:00. 1 hour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

Australia - Perth SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STRICTLY BALLROOM
The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale (5/31-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Snow
State Theatre Centre of WA (7/04-7/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You