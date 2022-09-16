HUNDREDS + THOUSANDS Comes to PICA Performance Space

Hundreds + Thousands is a lush, sensory performance for humans and plants, created by long-time collaborators Luke George (Melbourne) and Daniel Kok (Singapore).

Blending dance, experimental music, and installation - with plants as mediators, performers, and new companions - Hundreds + Thousands blurs the boundaries between people and the natural world.

Rearrange your collective experience of the visual, the sensual and the sensible, and catch a glimpse of a world where time is transformed, and humans displaced.

Following their already iconic reimagining of the AFL mark of the year at RISING Festival (Melbourne, 2022), this intimate dance work transforms PICA into a plant-filled landscape, brimming with movement, bodily sensation, and ecological curiosity in its Australian premiere.

"Hundreds + Thousands is very much a performance for both people and plants. The work is filled with feelings of intimacy, openness, calmness, and connection, with a humorous twist. Visitors will feel a sense of everything breathing together as they rest in our 'makeshift' garden and we invite them to consider both our relationship with plants, and the wider world around us - a world currently in crisis," said co-creator and performer Daniel Kok.

Bring along your favourite plant as you consider what plants know of the world around them.

Hundreds + Thousands runs 13-15 October 2022. Tickets are on sale now from pica.org.au.

Creative Team

Daniel Kok: Lead artist, choreographer, performer Luke George: Lead artist, choreographer, performer Alice Chang: Voice Artist

Nigel Brown: Sound Designer Matt Adey: Lighting Designer Nicholas Tee: Production Manager Stella Cheung: Stage Manager

Season Dates: 13-15 October 2022

Sessions: 7pm, Thursday 13 October

7pm, Friday 14 October 7pm, Saturday 15 October

Duration: 90-120 minutes (including performance and installation viewing)

Location: PICA Performance Space

Tickets: Standard $35; Concession/Student $25