GISELLE Will Celebrate 180th Anniversary With Performance From West Australian Ballet

The performance is choreographed by Aurélien Scannella & Sandy Delasalle after Jean Coralli & Jules Perrot.

May. 2, 2021  

The West Australian Ballet is celebrating the 180th anniversary of Giselle, with a performance running May 13-22, 2021.

A 180-year-old tale of impossible love, vengeful ghosts and ultimate forgiveness. With coveted virtuoso roles and an iconic 'white ballet act', this Romantic-era ballet stands the test of time - maybe because first love and heartbreak resonates with us all.

Peasant girl Giselle, beautiful and innocent, falls for Albrecht, a prince in disguise. Discovering he is engaged to another, her grief and shock at his deception sends her mad. Dying of a broken heart, her spirit joins the 'Wilis' - ghosts of women betrayed.

The revengeful Wilis cruelly force men to dance to their death. Setting their eyes on Albrecht, Giselle must summon all within to save him from this terrible fate.

With stunning classical costumes, West Australian Symphony Orchestra will evoke your emotions as they masterfully present Adolphe Adam's score.

Creatives:

  • Choreographers: Aurélien Scannella & Sandy Delasalle after Jean Coralli & Jules Perrot
  • Set & Costume Designer: Peter Cazalet
  • Lighting Designer: Jon Buswell
  • Composer: Adolphe Adam
  • Conductor: Jessica Gethin
  • Artistic Director: Aurélien Scannella

Learn more and book tickets at https://waballet.com.au/giselle-2021.


