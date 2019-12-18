Fringe World Festival Presents ENCHANTMENTS
At the edges of reality, anything and everything is possible.
International mystery maker Pierre Ulric presents the greatest magic show from this world and beyond.
Spells, potions, levitations, time manipulation and exploring new dimensions... Anything can happen with 'Enchantments'!
Something for the whole family in this whimsical display of fantasy magic, performed in front of amazing visual projections. It's interactive show like no other!
3 x WA Magician of the Year, West Australian Society of Magicians, 2003, 2005, 2018.
FRINGE WORLD Best Children's Entertainment Nomination for previous production, 2017.
Ticket link: https://fringeworld.com.au/whats_on/enchantments-by-pierre-ulric-fw2020
Information:
Event Innaloo Auditoriums - Event Cinemas Innaloo
57 Liege St, Innaloo WA 6018, Australia
18-19, 25-27 JAN, 1-2 FEB @ 10:30AM · 90 MINS
(45 minute live show in a wonderful cinema setting, followed by 45 minutes of Q&A and magic hang-out!)
1 x Popcorn included + Free parking.
Tickets: $20.00 - $28.00
More information here: https://pierreulric.com