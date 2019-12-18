Fringe World Festival Presents ENCHANTMENTS

At the edges of reality, anything and everything is possible.

International mystery maker Pierre Ulric presents the greatest magic show from this world and beyond.

Spells, potions, levitations, time manipulation and exploring new dimensions... Anything can happen with 'Enchantments'!

Something for the whole family in this whimsical display of fantasy magic, performed in front of amazing visual projections. It's interactive show like no other!

3 x WA Magician of the Year, West Australian Society of Magicians, 2003, 2005, 2018.

FRINGE WORLD Best Children's Entertainment Nomination for previous production, 2017.

Ticket link: https://fringeworld.com.au/whats_on/enchantments-by-pierre-ulric-fw2020

Information:

Event Innaloo Auditoriums - Event Cinemas Innaloo

57 Liege St, Innaloo WA 6018, Australia

18-19, 25-27 JAN, 1-2 FEB @ 10:30AM · 90 MINS

(45 minute live show in a wonderful cinema setting, followed by 45 minutes of Q&A and magic hang-out!)

1 x Popcorn included + Free parking.

Tickets: $20.00 - $28.00

More information here: https://pierreulric.com





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Perth Stories

More Hot Stories For You