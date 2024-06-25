HARE BRAIN Comes to Perth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



High-energy puppetry comedy Hare Brain will come to the mainstage at the Ellie Eaton Theatre, Claremont Showgrounds, as a hilarious and fun-filled family day out for the winter holidays from June 29.

Set in a wacky, high-stakes world of toy invention, Hare Brain is a modern twist on Aesop's classic fable, The Tortoise and the Hare, offering family audiences a very different 'toy story' with a hilariously competitive edge. Think, Beanie Babies meets The Apprentice! Lego meets Survivor! Barbie meets Shark Tank!



Harry, a brilliant, fast-moving, quick-thinking marketing executive, and Toulouse a methodical cleaner with a creative streak, are locked in a race to craft the perfect story for the next big toy sensation.



Aiding them in the race against the clock is a magical, gurgling 'think tank' that brings a legion of vacuum cleaners, mops, and buckets to life.

Artistic Director of Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Philip Mitchell said that he is so thrilled by the opportunity to present Hare Brain, his first production when he joined the company in 2002.



"Hare Brain ignites your imagination with its madcap twists while exploring the diverse ways people think," he said, "whether you're a 'tortoise' or a 'hare', your thinking style influences how you work, communicate, and view the world."



"Just as Aesop in his time reflected on the dilemma, Hare Brain invites us to revisit the fast versus slow debate in today's fast-paced, screen-addicted, social media obsessed world."



"Hare Brain is a high voltage, jam-packed 50 minutes of slapstick fun, that will spark riots of laughter and ignite debates long after you have left the theatre."



So, can slow and steady really win the race? There's only one way to find out! Join us for the classic season return from June 29 to July 13 at the Ellie Eaton Theatre, Claremont Showgrounds.

Before the show, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre welcomes visitors to explore their Creative Learning Centre, where they can unleash their inner inventor by creating their own magical toy sensations. Participants will have the chance to transform old appliances and everyday household items into unique toy inventions.

