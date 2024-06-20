Bianka Ismailovski Brings Solo Show to Perth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



More Talent has announced a one-off Perth show for ethically non-monogamous, sober, bisexual, divorcée comedian, broadcaster and Sex Worker Bianka Ismailovski.

You’ve heard her SCREAMINGLY hilarious storytelling style on podcasts like Abbie Chatfield’s It’s A Lot and as co-host of Just The Gist, now you can catch her autobiographical comedy show when the Perth girl makes her hometown solo debut at Perth’s premier all-inclusive LGBTQI+ venue The Court.

You’re not going to see corporate gear paired with dad sneakers here - Bianka isn’t *that* kinda working girl. She’s booked, blessed, and in her bag - working the oldest profession known to humankind.

Known for her outrageous storytelling, sass, wit, and charm - Bianka is here with her new solo standup show, taking you all on the ride through her sex work career. Laugh out loud at the absolute gag-worthy life Bianka leads and get ready for an all-access pass into her wild lifestyle.

Quite literally a born entertainer (her father was a Croatian popstar and Eurovision finalist; her mother is a former Miss Yugoslavia), Bianka’s sharp wit, bite-sized sketches, sex-positivity and outright thirst-trapping have collected her an online following of over 30,000 like-minded babes.

With her unique candour, opening up about all aspects of her life including her journey into non-monogamy and career in sex work, discovering her sexual orientation, having group sex and being single and child-free by choice, Bianka has gathered a dedicated audience, with fans including hugely popular Australian podcaster Abbie Chatfield, who called Bianka’s hilarious "nightmare fuel" story one of her favourites of all time.

Bianka has written and performed four one-hour solo shows, selling out comedy festivals across Australia to audience and critical acclaim, including most recently Working Girl, the hilarious autobiographical story in which she pulls back the curtain on her sex work career. She has recently launched a new vodcasting venture, The BiankaIsm Show, with more episodes to come later in the year.

Originally from Perth and now based in Melbourne, you won’t want to miss Bianka’s hometown solo debut!

