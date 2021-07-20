EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to Perth in August

Performed in-the-round, by the incredible Luke Hewitt, Every Brilliant Thing is an hour of life affirming humour that reaches into the soul of the audience, connecting and resonating in ways that holds and carries them from beginning to end.

Every Brilliant Thing is a play about everything worth living for - from ice cream, to staying up late to watch TV, to the music of Ray Charles. It's a responsible and hilarious way of talking about depression.

With the help of the audience, who are thrown into the story as fathers, lovers, friends and allies, it tells the story of a boy's response to his mum's suicide.

This award-winning play strikes the perfect balance between hurt and hope, using humour to have the hardest conversations.

From the broad #4 'The Colour Yellow' to the detailed #9998 'Watching someone watch your favourite film' this joyous and intimate work shows us The Miracles in life's minutiae.

"I now realise that it's important to talk about things. Particularly the things that are the hardest to talk about."

Performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, in NYC and across Europe, it debuted in Australia at Perth Festival (2016) and at Belvoir (2019) to critical & box office success.

Performer: Luke Hewitt

Director: Adam Mitchell; Set & Costume Consultant - Fiona Bruce; Composer & Sound Designer - Melanie Robinson; Lighting Designer - Kristie Smith