ESCALATE takes the art of juggling to new heights at this year's Edinburgh Fringe at Underbelly George Square - Udderbelly (Venue 300), 2-28 August (except 14, 21) at 16:00. 1 hour.

Juggling is one of the most widely practiced and well-known crafts in the arts, but you've never seen a juggling show quite like this one. In a multi-sensory blend of virtuosic juggling, innovative lighting and relentless energy, the inventive minds at Throw Catch Collective have created a pioneering show that fuses movement, sound and light to elevate the art form into something new entirely.

Audiences will be awe-inspired, as Australia's best jugglers rip through an explosive hour of entertainment, pushing the boundaries of their art with a unique eye for musicality and timing – featuring live musical performance from an on-stage guitarist. Effortlessly blending rhythm and movement with juggling, this stylish, playful and curious hour seeks to erase the lines between musician and juggling performer, as they respond to one another in rhythm, they create a shared language that any audience member can feel intuitively.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia - Throw Catch Collective have brought their beguiling aesthetics and juggling style to stages around the world, from Las Vegas to Circus Oz, as well as festivals the world over. Now, they are set to take the world's biggest arts celebration by storm, shaping juggling into an enthralling choreographic language that's brimming with skill and energy.

Throw Catch Collective features Byron Hutton, Joe Fisher and Richard Sullivan. The company tour nationally, in 2019 receiving a Green Room Award nomination for their production Jugg Life. Their latest creation, Escalate, has been supported by Melbourne Fringe & Circus Oz's Springboard program and Creative Victoria.

Joe performs in Absinthe, a Spiegelworld Las Vegas production. He won the International Jugglers Association Oceania Competition in 2017, and was an invited guest at World Juggling Federation Las Vegas, Israeli Juggling Convention and Glastonbury Festival.

Byron has performed at the European Juggling Convention 2017 and is head juggling coach at the Flying Fruit Fly Circus. He has performed in a variety of settings from the Winner Best Circus Adelaide Fringe 2021, to a Samsung TVC and TV Gala.

Richard is a graduate of prestigious DOCH konstnärliga högskola. He has performed in NEON by Circus Oz, YUMMY, YUMMY DELUXE, WERK IT directed by Malia Walsh, and Lost Lands Festival.

In 2017 the collective met composer Samuel Kreusler. Sam has been commissioned by the University of Melbourne and this composition was selected for showcase at Accademia Dell'arte in Florence, Italy. Sam has also been commissioned by Arts Centre Melbourne to compose for the 5x5x5 Memory project, and was selected for the newly virtual Sō Percussion Summer Institute at Princeton University, USA.

Throw Catch Collective now work with Sam to explore both the visual dynamic of music performance through gesture and theatricality, and juggling's huge sonic potential and are creating a shared language that combines music and juggling. Ultimately, we aim to refine our dynamic group choreography to a level where the lines between juggler and musician are erased.

VENUE: Underbelly George Square

DATE/TIME: 2 - 28 August, 4.00pm

Tickets available to Click Here from £12

Performers: Byron Hutton, Richard Sullivan, Samuel Kreusler

Composer: Samuel Kreusler

Lighting Designer: Nick Moloney

Production Designer: Mason Browne

Mentor: Sean Gandini

Juggling Director: Joe Fisher

Producer: Dans Maree Sheehan and Lauren Eisinger for Lauren Eisinger Productions in association with Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe.

This project was commissioned with support from Circus Oz and Melbourne Fringe.