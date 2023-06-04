Disney's WINNE THE POOH Announces Australian Debut And National Tour

Tickets are on sale June 15.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Interview: Mark Nadler. BARRY LENNY INTERVIEWED THE CABARET ICON, MARK NADLER, appearing a Photo 3 Interview: Mark Nadler. BARRY LENNY INTERVIEWED THE CABARET ICON, MARK NADLER, appearing at the Banquet Room, Adelaide Festival Centre
PRECIOUS LITTLE TALENT Comes to Harbour Theatre in June Photo 4 PRECIOUS LITTLE TALENT Comes to Harbour Theatre in June

PRECIOUS LITTLE TALENT Comes to Harbour Theatre in June

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation will make its Australian debut after critically acclaimed runs in New York, London and Chicago. The show, created by acclaimed Australian-American creative Jonathan Rockefeller, will debut in Brisbane this July before hitting the road for a national tour including Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and Melbourne - featuring an all Australian cast.

Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robinson and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (oh... and don't forget Tigger too!) have come to life in a beautifully crafted stage musical adaptation featuring stunning life-size puppetry for audiences of all ages.

Inspired by the beloved books by A.A.Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation has garnered rave reviews.

"The music, the spectacular life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans. We are excited to bring the Hundred Acre Wood to Australia so that audiences of all ages can join us for this heartwarming production" says Jonathan Rockefeller.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Stage Adaptation was nominated for Drama Desk Awards and OBA awards for Best Puppetry and Best Family Show.

Produced by Life Like Touring, in partnership with Rockefeller Productions, and in association with Disney Theatrical Group.

Tickets are on sale June 15. Fans can join the waitlist Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Perth

1
Interview: Mark Nadler. BARRY LENNY INTERVIEWED THE CABARET ICON, MARK NADLER, appearing a Photo
Interview: Mark Nadler. BARRY LENNY INTERVIEWED THE CABARET ICON, MARK NADLER, appearing at the Banquet Room, Adelaide Festival Centre

Get ready, Nadelaide. Mark Nadler is coming.

2
Normie Rowe and Denise Drysdale Bring THE TWO OF US to Melbourne and Geelong Photo
Normie Rowe and Denise Drysdale Bring THE TWO OF US to Melbourne and Geelong

Normie Rowe and Denise Drysdale have been friends since they were teenagers and are excited to be performing their brand new show THE TWO OF US on Friday 30th of June at Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster and Saturday 1st of July at The Sphinx Hotel, Geelong.

3
SLEEPLESS FOOTSCRAY FESTIVAL Comes to Melbourne in June Photo
SLEEPLESS FOOTSCRAY FESTIVAL Comes to Melbourne in June

Independent music and arts festival SLEEPLESS FOOTSCRAY FESTIVAL is set to take over Melbourne’s inner west from 17 June. 

4
Essence Theatre Productions Celebrates 1000th Show and 20th Anniversary Photo
Essence Theatre Productions Celebrates 1000th Show and 20th Anniversary

Running at the Werribee Park Mansion since 2003, Essence Theatre Productions invites art and history lovers to join them as they celebrate their 1000th performance of What Was That? on Saturday the 12th of August, at 8pm.

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=190 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim Video
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway Video
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra Video
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra
View all Videos

Australia - Perth SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STRICTLY BALLROOM
The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale (5/31-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You