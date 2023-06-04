Disney's WINNE THE POOH Announces Australian Debut And National Tour

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation will make its Australian debut after critically acclaimed runs in New York, London and Chicago. The show, created by acclaimed Australian-American creative Jonathan Rockefeller, will debut in Brisbane this July before hitting the road for a national tour including Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and Melbourne - featuring an all Australian cast.

Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robinson and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (oh... and don't forget Tigger too!) have come to life in a beautifully crafted stage musical adaptation featuring stunning life-size puppetry for audiences of all ages.

Inspired by the beloved books by A.A.Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation has garnered rave reviews.

"The music, the spectacular life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans. We are excited to bring the Hundred Acre Wood to Australia so that audiences of all ages can join us for this heartwarming production" says Jonathan Rockefeller.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Stage Adaptation was nominated for Drama Desk Awards and OBA awards for Best Puppetry and Best Family Show.

Produced by Life Like Touring, in partnership with Rockefeller Productions, and in association with Disney Theatrical Group.

Tickets are on sale June 15. Fans can join the waitlist Click Here.