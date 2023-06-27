Co3 Contemporary Dance Appoints New Executive Director/ Co-CEO

On behalf of the Board of Co3, the Contemporary Dance Company of Western Australia, Chair, Margrete Helgeby Chaney, has announced that Mr Hilary McKenna has been appointed as Executive Director and will take up the position on 31 July 2023.

An arts and cultural manager with over 20 years’ experience, Hilary McKenna has held a variety of leadership roles across the arts and cultural sector, specialising in strategic and business management, producing, finance, people and culture management, and touring.

Well regarded throughout the industry, Hilary comes to Co3 from West Australian Ballet, where he has served as Artistic Administrator for over 5 years. He is an Arts Management graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (ECU) who began his career as a professional dancer. He is a prominent Irish and folk dancing expert and is an officer of the Australian Irish Dancing Association.

Hilary is deeply passionate about the support and development of pathways for artists and artworkers, particularly in the dance industry. He is an advocate for the arts and believes that great art enriches and transforms lives.

“I am incredibly honoured to join the team of Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia. Since 2015, Co3 has cemented its position as the contemporary dance company of Western Australia. The company is known for its courageous performances; robust commitment to artists and arts practise; inspired collaborations, and deeply impactful engagement programs. I am excited to work alongside Artistic Director Raewyn Hill and Co3’s dedicated team to continue the outstanding work they have been doing in inspiring and enriching lives through contemporary dance.”

Artistic Director, Raewyn Hill said, “Hilary will join us in what is a critical and dynamic phase in the company's artistic and strategic growth. His experience will complement the small and mighty team we have at Co3. I have confidence he will step into the role bravely and openly and am looking forward to working with him as Co-CEOs.”

Chair, Margrete Helgeby Chaney added, “On behalf of the board I extend my thanks to Raewyn Hill and the team for their dedication and focus on the transition to this new appointment.”